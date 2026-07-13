Guess Who the Left Is Blaming After Gay Cruise Was Denied Entry to Turkey and Egypt

Over the last two weeks, Townhall has covered the Left's outrage after an LGBTQ+ cruise of gay men was denied the ability to dock in two Islamic nations. The 'Athens to Venice' cruise on a vessel named the Scarlet Lady, departed Greece on July 5. The trip, coordinated by Atlantis Events, planned to dock in Istanbul as part of the tour.

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Unfortunately, Turkish authorities canceled the stop, citing 'moral standards' and 'family values' as grounds. Leftists were outraged, including singer and actress Patti LuPone, who was scheduled to perform on the ship.

The cruise said the Scarlet Lady would instead dock in Egypt and stop in Cairo. That stop was canceled by Egyptian authorities on similar grounds. This was not a shock to this writer, who was just in Egypt in June. In fact, you're not allowed to have 'transgender' markers on your passport, or Egypt will deny you entry into the country.

Cruise organizers claim they made the stops last year with no issues.

Now, the LGBTQ+ crowd has decided to blame President Trump for the choices made by Turkey and Egypt.

Gay man on LGBTQ+ cruise denied entry to Egypt & Turkey blames Trump for making countries feel “emboldened” to have “prejudice” against LGBT.



“You just cannot help but feel with this current administration people around the world feel more emboldened to do these kind of things.” pic.twitter.com/DYbvrj3FAU — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 12, 2026

"As a gay man, it's just really hard to hear. I know that this kind of prejudice is not new to these kind of countries and obviously I don't wanna go anywhere that shares those kinds of views," the man said. "But you just can't help but feel that with this current administration, people around the world feel more emboldened to do these kinds of things. And it's just really awful.

"I would like to hope that the world is moving forward, but it just kind of feels like we're moving backwards," he continued, "but we will still be having a fabulous gay time wherever we are. Trust and believe."

No, that's Islam.

That's what Islam always was, what it is, and what it always will be. President Trump didn't 'embolden' them. In fact, President Trump supported gay marriage before Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton jumped on that bandwagon.

And it's important gays who aren't radical Leftists realize what the radical Left is enabling here. Islam is not kind to gays, and with Islamists gaining hold in the U.K. and U.S., it will end badly for the LGBTQ+ community.

White leftists and liberals will literally get themselves killed if it means that a brown person is happy — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) July 13, 2026

They hope to get others killed first, but suicidal empathy is a thing.

He has NO CLUE AT ALL. How can anyone be THIS uneducated & utterly ignorant to the reality of our world??!? https://t.co/WGzc9clZ6N — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) July 12, 2026

Someone told him that, and he believed it.

Trump is to blame for 1400 years of Islamic homophobia.



Gay men like this will get us all killed. https://t.co/xjXGgpXJo0 — A True Liberal 🇬🇧 🏳️‍🌈 (@MInthenow70635) July 12, 2026

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Yes, they will.

This man's way of thinking is going to get us all killed. Trump is one of the most pro-gay presidents we've ever had. The problem is Islam, not Trump, you fckn idiots. https://t.co/huxT8JDhpL — Trip in Charlotte NC (@TripNC1963) July 12, 2026

They're not too smart.

Cruise ship full of “queer” men shocked that they are banned from docking in Muslim countries…



Instead of addressing Islam - they manage to put the blame at TRUMP’s door!



TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME IS REAL! https://t.co/cyfEQ6cwbK — John James (@JohnJamesNI) July 12, 2026

It's illegal to be gay in Islamic countries, and the punishment ranges from prison time to death. Islamists will install those policies here, without blinking an eye.

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