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Tipsheet

The LGBTQ Movement Just Found Out How Islamic Nations Actually Feel About Them

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 7:15 AM
The LGBTQ Movement Just Found Out How Islamic Nations Actually Feel About Them
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

We don't understand the Left's 'Queers for Palestine' movement. It's akin to chickens for Colonel Sanders. Homosexuality is not just forbidden in Islam; it's punishable by death, and we've all seen the horrific videos of what Islamists do to gays and lesbians.

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Despite that, Leftists think if they're just advocates for the right causes, they'll get a pass or something. They won't. And an LGBTQ cruise learned this the hard way after it was blocked from docking in Turkey.

Here's more:

Turkish authorities have banned a cruise ship catering to American LGBTQ2S+ travellers from docking in the country's ports, citing "moral standards" and "family values," the CEO of the events company behind the upcoming Mediterranean tour said Thursday.

The "Athens to Venice" cruise, which departs from Greece on July 5, was expected to dock in the vibrant Turkish port town of Kuşadası two days later, followed by a trip to Istanbul, according to Atlantis Events, which is organizing the voyage.

But in a controversial move, local authorities in Turkey said they have canceled the "event" as the ship — which is expected to host more than 1,000 passengers from the U.S. — was chartered by groups "known for behaviors incompatible with the fabric of our society and our moral values."

The vessel, named Scarlet Lady, is owned by the Richard Branson-backed cruise line Virgin Voyages, according to MarineTraffic. Atlantis Events said it will now stop in Cairo, Egypt and the Greek island of Crete instead of Turkiye.

Turkish President Tayyip Erodgan's AK Party has adopted increasingly harsh rhetoric against the LGBTQ2S+ community over the past decade, sparking condemnation from rights group. Authorities have banned Pride marches in Istanbul since 2015, citing public safety and security concerns.

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The move was criticized by Leftists in America.

"The global tidal wave of homophobia keeps advancing," Wiener wrote on X.

Patti LuPone, an American actress and singer, is going to be performing on the cruise and took to Facebook to attack Turkey's decision.

"I am shocked," LuPone wrote. "The Atlantis cruise I am performing on next week has been banned from entering Turkey. A ship — a magnificent ship — full of well-heeled gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board. I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this."

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This is what Islam is and believes, and it is a theocratic ideology that infuses itself into politics. You cannot change it, and you cannot escape it. They should also know that Egypt will not accept passports that do not list a binary gender.

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