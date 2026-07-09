The Media Play Dumb on Their Role in the Graham Platner Implosion

After President Joe Biden was unceremoniously dumped from the 2024 presidential campaign, a lot of Democrats and their allies in the media started playing dumb, claiming they had no idea just how bad Joe Biden's cognitive condition actually was.

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It was a lie, of course. They all knew, and instead of being actual journalists, they maintained their role as propagandists and stenographers for the DNC. Videos of Biden looking confused, wandering off, or speaking incoherently were dismissed as 'cheap fakes.' Jake Tapper accused Lara Trump of mocking Biden's stutter and sneered that she was making kids with stutters feel bad; he then went on to write a book about Biden's cognitive problems.

Now they're doing the same thing with Graham Platner, with Molly Jong-Fast going on MS NOW to say the media was 'sold a character arc' by the Platner camp.

MSNOW’s Molly Jong-Fast says she and other media types were "sold a character arc" by Platner and his team about how he’d changed.



The 'journos were duped’ defense here is rich.



The threaded post below shows the stuff that was being said on her podcast.



Really rich. https://t.co/nbU0pbyNtj pic.twitter.com/YZD8YBoHPT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 8, 2026

"A lot of us, I interviewed him for my podcast, I talked to his team, when the first New York Times article came out I said, 'This reads sort of funny, what else is there? What else is coming out?' and everyone told me up and down, absolutely not. And I think all of heard that same thing from him, from his team: nothing else coming out, this is clearly a misunderstanding, there is nothing more coming out," Jong-Fast said.

"We were sold an arc, right? A character arc, of a person who had blacked out but no longer did that behavior," she continued, "now, I should have asked him when I interviewed him if he was drinking still. Because there's only one way you get those blackouts and that's from drinking. And the idea we were sold this character arc, this person who gets better, who got better, but he wasn't maybe better."

These people are supposed to be journalists. Their job is to ask hard questions, question narratives, dig for info until they get the truth. They knew, early on, that Platner had a Nazi tattoo. They didn't care. Not one member of the mainstream media did any real digging into Platner's social media history, they didn't question his oyster business.

They simply bought what Platner and his campaign told them to, because beating Susan Collins was more important than running a decent candidate.

This is Jake Tapper and Joe Biden and "WE DIDN'T KNOW!!" all over again.



They really need to try a new lie.



Like, Molly should claim that Platner threatened her into silence and support. At least that has a shade of believability to it. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 8, 2026

That would be believable.

But this is Biden all over again.

We are meant to believe the same people who were "shocked" to learn Biden was mentally unstable are also "shocked" Platner is a piece of pond scum?



Right ... — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 8, 2026

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It's a pattern.

They're not bad at their jobs, their jobs are to protect Democrats at all costs.

Admitting you’ve got the IQ of a gerbil is one way to go about this, I guess. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 8, 2026

Gerbils are offended by being compared to Molly Jong-Fast.

Journalists simultaneously claim to be the smartest or dumbest people on the planet depending on what’s convenient in the moment.



Clown nose on, clown nose off routine. https://t.co/eB9bFHvQfG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 8, 2026

Schrödinger's journalists.

Don't buy the narrative. Everyone knew what Platner was about months ago. But the journalist class didn't care. They wanted a progressive Democrat to beat Susan Collins, and it didn't matter what Platner said or did. They'd still support him if they believed he'd win in November. They no longer do, which is why they forced him out.

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