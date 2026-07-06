A WI School Teacher's Fourth of July Posts Just Landed Her in Hot Water

It's summer break for most schools, but that doesn't mean we should stop paying attention to the insanity teachers are spouting online and pushing in their classrooms.

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This story comes to us from Verona, WI, a small city southwest of Madison in the state's south-central region. Teacher Shannon Wright reportedly posted about how she hates America, and her feed is replete with LGBTQ propaganda.

Meet Shannon Wright, a teacher at Verona Schools in Wisconsin.



She posted about how she hates America for 4th of July and thinks less of Trump supporters. Her feed is also full of radical LGBTQ propaganda.



This is who’s educating your kids.



Do parents know their kids’ teacher… pic.twitter.com/BBEieS8EZB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2026

"Do parents know their kids’ teacher hates America @VAHSwildcats? Does she treat her Conservative students differently?" the post concludes.

Those are fair questions to ask.

My issue is with these people is the lack of judgement and I worry that students are treated differently if they don’t agree with these viewpoints — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) July 5, 2026

Verona is in deep blue Dane County, which means conservatives are in the minority and anyone would probably be treated differently.

Here's some more from her feed.

Wisconsin teacher at @VAHSwildcats who said she hates America and Trump supporters is a radical leftist



- joined a “no kings” protest

- promoted “banned books”

- called it “ridiculous” to keep men out of women sports

- radical lgbtq propaganda

- pro baby m*rder



These are the… https://t.co/TEcOVCz8wk pic.twitter.com/2hEsCSx0Vz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2026

Just incredible.

Defund the public schools. Not piecemeal. Not cuts.



Total and complete elimination of this scourge on society. https://t.co/mpbigUrepf — Red Wisconsin (@RedWisco26) July 5, 2026

Wisconsin, like many states, has a problem with proficiency in reading and math, with less than 50 percent of students testing proficient in either subject. How can kids read 'banned books' (there's no such thing, mind you) if they can't read at all?

Despite that, teachers fill their feeds and their classrooms with Leftist propaganda instead of teaching kids how to read or do math.