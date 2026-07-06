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Tipsheet

A WI School Teacher's Fourth of July Posts Just Landed Her in Hot Water

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 9:00 AM
A WI School Teacher's Fourth of July Posts Just Landed Her in Hot Water
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

It's summer break for most schools, but that doesn't mean we should stop paying attention to the insanity teachers are spouting online and pushing in their classrooms.

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This story comes to us from Verona, WI, a small city southwest of Madison in the state's south-central region. Teacher Shannon Wright reportedly posted about how she hates America, and her feed is replete with LGBTQ propaganda.

"Do parents know their kids’ teacher hates America @VAHSwildcats? Does she treat her Conservative students differently?" the post concludes.

Those are fair questions to ask.

Verona is in deep blue Dane County, which means conservatives are in the minority and anyone would probably be treated differently.

Here's some more from her feed.

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Just incredible.

Wisconsin, like many states, has a problem with proficiency in reading and math, with less than 50 percent of students testing proficient in either subject. How can kids read 'banned books' (there's no such thing, mind you) if they can't read at all?

Despite that, teachers fill their feeds and their classrooms with Leftist propaganda instead of teaching kids how to read or do math.

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