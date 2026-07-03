Do Vague State Education Standards Open the Door to Classroom Activism?

It's not news that Leftist educators have used their classrooms as indoctrination labs where they force radical gender ideology, Democratic politics, and anti-Israel activism on students. When parents object, educators — with an assist from the Biden administration — call them domestic terrorists.

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It seems part of what's allowed this radical activism to flourish in classrooms is vague educational standards that open the door for Leftists to usurp teaching time in favor of their political agenda.

"Cover yourself." "Hide the politics."



That’s the advice activist groups and union-backed sessions are giving K-12 teachers to smuggle political mobilization into ordinary lessons.



Our CPO Dana Stangel-Plowe exposes how vague state standards are being weaponized as political… pic.twitter.com/uwArDlkpIf — NAVI (@NAVIvalues) July 1, 2026

Here's more:

Across the country, activists are using state learning standards, which are adopted to define what students learn, as cover for political instruction. Last week, they said so out loud. According to Marcy Winograd, a leader of the activist group Code Pink, California history standards provide “an open door” to anti-Israel activism. She told a room full of K-12 teachers how they could promote anti-Israel politics in their classrooms and still comply with state standards. She was right. Last week, Code Pink hosted a four-part online training series for educators nationwide called “Challenging Zionism in Schools.” The purpose was explicit: help teachers push back against what presenters called “Zionist brainwashing” and challenge Holocaust education as justifying “state violence.” Teachers were promised “actionable strategies” and “adaptable lesson plans” for bringing Palestinian activism into curricula, student clubs, and school culture.

This can be corrected by making educational standards clear and explicit, and clearly state legislatures need to work on making those changes sooner rather than later..

In California, where Code Pink used the state's history standards to promote anti-Israel activism, educators are given professional development training that focuses on 'dismantling the oppressive public school system.'

When parents hear about a state-hosted initiative called the "Black Student Achievement Series," they expect a laser focus on closing persistent learning gaps. They expect intensive literacy programs and targeted math interventions.



Instead, a recent California Department of… pic.twitter.com/OFKHQySCll — NAVI (@NAVIvalues) June 30, 2026

"Instead, a recent California Department of Education webinar delivered a jarring bait-and-switch. Rather than offering tools for academic readiness, the program focused on dismantling the 'oppressive' public school system, pushing racial affinity groups, and substituting academic excellence with political activism," the post reads.

And here's more:

The core problem lies in a deliberate distortion of priorities. Culturally Responsive Education is traditionally built on three pillars, the first two of which are cultural awareness and academic success. Yet, state-sponsored bureaucrats often disregard these in favor of the third pillar: “critical consciousness.” This pillar pushes an activist framework that tells teachers to view every classroom interaction through the lens of power dynamics, privilege and institutional oppression. When teachers return from state webinars steeped in these ideas, the practical outcome is not a sudden surge in reading scores. Instead, we see educators who teach young children that their most salient characteristic is their racial, ethnic and/or religious identity. Those subscribing to CRE use this identity-first approach to promote a highly politicized and contested view of society –– one that assumes every interaction, historical fact and contemporary issue be viewed through the lens of power and grievance. Students are encouraged to see existing institutions as oppressive systems they have a duty to challenge, dismantle or overthrow. While cultural sensitivity is important, especially in a state as diverse as California, these frameworks promote the misguided notion that students can only succeed if their teacher shares their exact identity. The premise that effective learning depends entirely on matching lived experiences is fundamentally flawed.

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This is not education.

Calling the public school system “oppressive,” promoting modern day segregation, and training activists is what @CADeptEd thinks Culturally Responsive Education is. Parents should want no part of it for their kids. https://t.co/jgbq0wDl43 — Josh Weiner (@weinotjosh) June 30, 2026

"Calling the public school system 'oppressive,' promoting modern-day segregation, and training activists is what @CADeptEd thinks Culturally Responsive Education is. Parents should want no part of it for their kids," Weiner wrote on X.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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