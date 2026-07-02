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Vegas Police Thwarted Another Trans Mass Shooter

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 11:15 AM
Vegas Police Thwarted Another Trans Mass Shooter
AP Photo/Ty ONeil

Law enforcement in Las Vegas has thwarted yet another trans mass shooter. This time, a man who claims to be a woman, Allison Howlett, was caught with a cache of weapons and a plan to shoot up a casino.

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Here's more:

Las Vegas cops busted a transgender gunman who allegedly planned a casino massacre using a huge cache of weapons.

Allison Howlett, 36, who was born a man but lives as a woman, was arrested Saturday on charges of making terroristic threats, assault with a deadly weapon, auto theft, gun theft and other offenses.

The wild story unfolded shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday when Howlett’s former spouse, who is female, called police to report Howlett had stolen her car and the vehicle held numerous firearms, Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader said.

The former spouse said Howlett intended to commit “suicide by cop” or carry out a mass shooting, Radar said.

Howlett isn't a woman. He is a man, a violent, mentally ill man.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported this morning that Howlett was given $500,000 bail and 'high-level electronic monitoring' if he's released.

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CRIME NEVADA TERRORISM TRANSGENDER

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Howlett was arraigned on 35 felony counts, including assault constituting domestic violence with use of a deadly weapon, 21 counts of larceny of a firearm, and eight counts of possession of a machine gun or silencer, among other charges.

Howlett's ex-wife reported him to the police, saying he made threats to kill police officers, commit suicide by cop, and that he made numerous threats of mass shootings in the past.

"Investigators say they found Howlett in a stolen vehicle with a handgun and access to a fully automatic, suppressed MP5-style machine gun. A search of the vehicle uncovered 22 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. A subsequent search of Howlett’s home in Henderson led to the recovery of 30 additional firearms," the post reads.

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The FBI Vegas Field office and other regional law enforcement helped with the investigation.

"As Southern Nevada prepares for the Independence Day holiday, law enforcement agencies throughout the valley remain vigilant and committed to protecting everyone who lives, works, and visits our community.If you become aware of credible threats of violence or suspicious activity, report them immediately by calling 911 in an emergency or contacting your local law enforcement agency. Early reporting saves lives.We thank the Henderson Police Department, the FBI Las Vegas Field Office, and every investigator, analyst, dispatcher, and officer whose professionalism and teamwork helped keep our community safe," LVMPD wrote.

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