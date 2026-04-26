Police Just Stopped Another Transgender School Shooting Before it Could Happen

A Virginian transgender substitute teacher has been arrested for planning to commit a “murder spree” at a local school, the New York Post reported on Friday.

JUST IN: 🏳️‍⚧️ Virginia transgender substitute teacher arrested for plotting school "murder spree" shooting. pic.twitter.com/QH0krGak9A — Remarks (@remarks) April 25, 2026

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🚨🇺🇸 A 19-year-old transgender substitute teacher has been arrested in Virginia after allegedly plotting a "murder spree" targeting a local high school.



-Hadyn Dollery, 19, of Chantilly, arrested by Loudoun County Sheriff's Office on Monday



-Allegedly made threats on Discord,… https://t.co/8Ho2UZZtBq pic.twitter.com/pm7dTZfPSd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 25, 2026

MORE TRANS VIOLENCE



Hadyn Dollery, a male substitute teacher at @LCPSOfficial who reportedly pretends to be a woman, was just charged with making Threats of Bodily Injury against a High School.



Transgenderism is a threat to society. pic.twitter.com/1RdP22dSKy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 23, 2026

NEW: The 19-year-old Loudoun County Public Schools substitute teacher is a biological male who identifies as a woman. The Sheriff's office confirmed with me that Hadyn Dollery is booked as a male in the adult detention center. https://t.co/xCbD0fgWWY — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) April 23, 2026

Police took Hadyn Dollery, a 19-year old male who identifies as a female, into custody after he bragged about his plot online and made references to a “kill list” over Discord. His target is said to have been John Champe High School in Aldie, Virginia near the Washington, D.C. area.

He had been considered a "nonlicensed substitute” in the 2025 to 2026 school year, but his information was removed from the school district’s database shortly following his arrest, according to the Post.

Authorities say that they learned of the thwarted attack due to a tip received by the police department’s Safe2Talk app.

Dollery was placed under arrest on Thursday and is currently being held without bond. He is facing charges of threatening bodily harm.

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