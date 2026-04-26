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Tipsheet

Police Just Stopped Another Transgender School Shooting Before it Could Happen

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 26, 2026 10:22 AM
Police Just Stopped Another Transgender School Shooting Before it Could Happen
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

A Virginian transgender substitute teacher has been arrested for planning to commit a “murder spree” at a local school, the New York Post reported on Friday.

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Police took Hadyn Dollery, a 19-year old male who identifies as a female, into custody after he bragged about his plot online and made references to a “kill list” over Discord. His target is said to have been John Champe High School in Aldie, Virginia near the Washington, D.C. area.

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CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM EDUCATION TRANSGENDER VIRGINIA

He had been considered a "nonlicensed substitute” in the 2025 to 2026 school year, but his information was removed from the school district’s database shortly following his arrest, according to the Post.

Authorities say that they learned of the thwarted attack due to a tip received by the police department’s Safe2Talk app.

Dollery was placed under arrest on Thursday and is currently being held without bond. He is facing charges of threatening bodily harm.

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