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Tipsheet

More Antifa Terrorists Were Just Sentenced in Texas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 4:00 PM
More Antifa Terrorists Were Just Sentenced in Texas
PJ Media

A little over a week ago, several Antifa terrorists were sentenced to a collective 450 years in prison. One of them, the convicted ringleader of the 2025 ambush of an ICE detention facility that saw a law enforcement officer get shot, received a century behind bars. The shortest sentence was 30 years.

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Antifa and their Leftist allies in the Democratic Party were not happy about these sentences. They really believed they were above the law, and are threatening the federal judges who put their comrades behind bars.

More Antifa terrorists were sentenced today. Andy Ngo, the independent journalist who's reported on Antifa for years, says there was crying in the courtroom and that one Antifa convict attempted suicide before sentencing.

Here's more:

Seven more convicted members of a North Texas Antifa terror cell were sentenced Wednesday in federal court, less than two weeks after one of the convicts allegedly attempted to kill herself while in custody.

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman and Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor handed down the sentences in Fort Worth following last week’s 450-year prison sentence, a historic punishment of the Antifa group’s first batch of trial defendants.

With the exception of Ines Soto, all of Wednesday’s defendants had accepted plea agreements before trial.

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ANDY NGO ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM LAW AND ORDER TEXAS

Ngo reports that the seven Antifa terrorists received sentences ranging from 22 months to 50 years. Ines Soto, who did not accept a plea agreement, was sentenced to 50 years. The other six defendants did accept plea deals. Their sentences are:

  • Nathan Baumann — 22 months
  • Joy Gibson — 15 years
  • Rebecca Morgan — 15 years
  • Lynette Sharp — nine years
  • Seth Sikes — six years and ten months
  • John Thomas — nine years

Another defendant, Susan Kent, had her sentencing rescheduled to next week. Ngo reported that defendant Rebecca Morgan tried to harm or kill herself prior to sentencing, but no additional records were available. Of the 16 defendants, at least a quarter identify as trans, but they are all being housed in a facility matching their biological sex.

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