More Antifa Terrorists Were Just Sentenced in Texas

A little over a week ago, several Antifa terrorists were sentenced to a collective 450 years in prison. One of them, the convicted ringleader of the 2025 ambush of an ICE detention facility that saw a law enforcement officer get shot, received a century behind bars. The shortest sentence was 30 years.

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Antifa and their Leftist allies in the Democratic Party were not happy about these sentences. They really believed they were above the law, and are threatening the federal judges who put their comrades behind bars.

More Antifa terrorists were sentenced today. Andy Ngo, the independent journalist who's reported on Antifa for years, says there was crying in the courtroom and that one Antifa convict attempted suicide before sentencing.

Remember how Texas Antifa terrorists were sentenced to 450 years in federal prison? It's not over yet. More were sentenced today. There was crying in court. One of the convicts even tried to k*ll herself before sentencing.



Read my Ngo Comment report: https://t.co/uSnRqGMzXP pic.twitter.com/S4ofZNbPBa — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 1, 2026

Here's more:

Seven more convicted members of a North Texas Antifa terror cell were sentenced Wednesday in federal court, less than two weeks after one of the convicts allegedly attempted to kill herself while in custody. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman and Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor handed down the sentences in Fort Worth following last week’s 450-year prison sentence, a historic punishment of the Antifa group’s first batch of trial defendants. With the exception of Ines Soto, all of Wednesday’s defendants had accepted plea agreements before trial.

Ngo reports that the seven Antifa terrorists received sentences ranging from 22 months to 50 years. Ines Soto, who did not accept a plea agreement, was sentenced to 50 years. The other six defendants did accept plea deals. Their sentences are:

Nathan Baumann — 22 months

Joy Gibson — 15 years

Rebecca Morgan — 15 years

Lynette Sharp — nine years

Seth Sikes — six years and ten months

John Thomas — nine years

Another defendant, Susan Kent, had her sentencing rescheduled to next week. Ngo reported that defendant Rebecca Morgan tried to harm or kill herself prior to sentencing, but no additional records were available. Of the 16 defendants, at least a quarter identify as trans, but they are all being housed in a facility matching their biological sex.

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