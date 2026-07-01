The Suspect Who Killed an Israel Supporter in California Was Just Sentenced, and It's Insulting

In November 2023, just weeks after Hamas terrorists slaughtered more than 1,200 Israelis and took hundreds more hostage, Jewish-American man Paul Kessler was killed near Los Angeles. He was shoved to the ground by Jordanian immigrant Loay Alnaji. Alnaji crossed the street and hit Kessler with a megaphone. Kessler fell to the ground and hit his head, and he later died at the hospital from his injuries. Kessler was 69 years old.

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Now, Alnaji has been sentenced, and he will only serve one year in the county jail, despite the District Attorney pushing for prison.

The 50-year-old Jordanian immigrant Loay Alnaji has been sentenced to 1 year in a county jail for killing the 69-year-old Jewish-American Paul Kessler near Los Angeles on November 5th 2023 for opposing a pro-Hamas rally a month after the October 7th Massacre.



Loay crossed a… pic.twitter.com/yz6HmH5Cpp — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 1, 2026

That is an insult to the memory of Kessler and to his family.

Paul was the first, but not the last, Jewish-American, to be killed in the U.S. by Hamas supporters after the October 7th Massacre.



Others have been burned to death or shot to death. pic.twitter.com/OXXmfM0hFQ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 1, 2026

Yes. In June of last year, 82-year-old Karen Diamond died after she was set on fire during a pro-Israel rally in Colorado. Suspect Mohamed Soliman threw incendiary devices at the group, severely injuring Diamond and several others.

This was the last picture taken of Paul before he was killed. pic.twitter.com/lZvVDeoIuF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 1, 2026

For waving the Israeli flag, Kessler was killed.

A Ventura County judge is set to sentence Moorpark College Muslim Student Association advisor Loay Alnaji for killing a Jewish man, Paul Kessler, in the weeks after 10/7.



Alnaji's counsel conveniently glosses over the fact that Alnaji and the rest of the leaders of the Islamic… pic.twitter.com/Z42G1E3sB2 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 30, 2026

"Alnaji's counsel conveniently glosses over the fact that Alnaji and the rest of the leaders of the Islamic Society of Simi Valley targeted Kessler after a confrontation the week before, and immediately after Kessler was assaulted they used the murder weapon (megaphone) to lead antisemitic chants," Van Laar wrote.

This is not justice. This is a travesty.

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