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The Suspect Who Killed an Israel Supporter in California Was Just Sentenced, and It's Insulting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 10:00 AM
The Suspect Who Killed an Israel Supporter in California Was Just Sentenced, and It's Insulting
Jim Thompson

In November 2023, just weeks after Hamas terrorists slaughtered more than 1,200 Israelis and took hundreds more hostage, Jewish-American man Paul Kessler was killed near Los Angeles. He was shoved to the ground by Jordanian immigrant Loay Alnaji. Alnaji crossed the street and hit Kessler with a megaphone. Kessler fell to the ground and hit his head, and he later died at the hospital from his injuries. Kessler was 69 years old.

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Now, Alnaji has been sentenced, and he will only serve one year in the county jail, despite the District Attorney pushing for prison.

That is an insult to the memory of Kessler and to his family.

Yes. In June of last year, 82-year-old Karen Diamond died after she was set on fire during a pro-Israel rally in Colorado. Suspect Mohamed Soliman threw incendiary devices at the group, severely injuring Diamond and several others.

For waving the Israeli flag, Kessler was killed.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM CRIME HAMAS ISRAEL LOS ANGELES

"Alnaji's counsel conveniently glosses over the fact that Alnaji and the rest of the leaders of the Islamic Society of Simi Valley targeted Kessler after a confrontation the week before, and immediately after Kessler was assaulted they used the murder weapon (megaphone) to lead antisemitic chants," Van Laar wrote.

This is not justice. This is a travesty. 

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