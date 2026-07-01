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Tipsheet

ATF Director Robert Cekada Stands Up for Virginia's Gun Owners

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 01, 2026 2:30 PM
ATF Director Robert Cekada Stands Up for Virginia's Gun Owners
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

ATF Director Robert Cekada told Virginia gun owners that the ATF had processed all Form 1 and Form 4 paperwork submitted by Virginians ahead of the state's new assault weapons ban that goes into effect today.

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Cekada said he's committed to a 'fast, fair, and accessible' process for all lawful firearm owners.

Virginia is, of course, facing multiple lawsuits over the legislation. NSSF funded a suit that seeks to block the law's ban on modern sporting rifles and magazines; the NRA and SAF are challenging the constitutionality of the law under the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions, and other groups including the Firearms Policy Coalition have filed separate lawsuits.

Some injunctions have already blocked Virginia State Police from enforcing the ban, and some of those injunctions extend into next year.

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Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER ATF DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN BAN GUN CONTROL SECOND AMENDMENT

Truth.

Take the wins where you can find them.

A refreshing change of pace.

They'll lose in court, but it's nice to have the ATF on our side.

That's how it should be.

As we said, this case will go to the courts and likely to SCOTUS, which has been pretty gun-friendly, and the Democrat gun-grabbers will lose again.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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