ATF Director Robert Cekada Stands Up for Virginia's Gun Owners

ATF Director Robert Cekada told Virginia gun owners that the ATF had processed all Form 1 and Form 4 paperwork submitted by Virginians ahead of the state's new assault weapons ban that goes into effect today.

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Virginia legal gun owners, We heard you and we’ve acted.



As of today, every Form 1 & Form 4 submitted by Virginians was processed before the anticipated July 1 change to Virginia law that would prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, purchase & transfer of certain firearms. 1/2 — Robert Cekada (@ATFDirectorRC) July 1, 2026

Cekada said he's committed to a 'fast, fair, and accessible' process for all lawful firearm owners.

I remain committed to ensuring lawful firearm owners are not negatively impacted by administrative or statutory changes. We will continue to work to make our processes fast, fair and accessible to all lawful applicants. 2/2 — Robert Cekada (@ATFDirectorRC) July 1, 2026

Virginia is, of course, facing multiple lawsuits over the legislation. NSSF funded a suit that seeks to block the law's ban on modern sporting rifles and magazines; the NRA and SAF are challenging the constitutionality of the law under the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions, and other groups including the Firearms Policy Coalition have filed separate lawsuits.

Some injunctions have already blocked Virginia State Police from enforcing the ban, and some of those injunctions extend into next year.

Turns out all the Virginia “illegal” gun owners were able to make and transfer whatever NFA firearms they wanted too.



Grateful for this as a Virginian who just had his Form 1 approved, but the NFA is a failed gun control measure that has never stopped a single criminal. — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) July 1, 2026

Truth.

Best ATF Director ever.



Low bar, I know, but still! https://t.co/hT0VMFjp5N — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) July 1, 2026

Take the wins where you can find them.

the director of the ATF is… good? https://t.co/kPz2gNWqgo — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) July 1, 2026

A refreshing change of pace.

The ATF doing its job for once, undercutting gun grabbers in VA. https://t.co/01rsMbR2Yy — Dan Hollaway (@DanHollaway) July 1, 2026

They'll lose in court, but it's nice to have the ATF on our side.

Thank you, @ATFDirectorRC! This is incredible work. It’s great to see the ATF under President Trump trying to help law-abiding gun owners rather than harass them. https://t.co/BrMa9d2rgn — Andrew Ferguson (@AFergusonFTC) July 1, 2026

That's how it should be.

As we said, this case will go to the courts and likely to SCOTUS, which has been pretty gun-friendly, and the Democrat gun-grabbers will lose again.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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