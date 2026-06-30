The NRSC Released a Memo Explaining Just How Good Today's Supreme Court Ruling Is for Republicans

Earlier today, the Supreme Court handed the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) a major win in NRSC v. FEC. In a 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS agreed with the NRSC, which argued that the Federal Election Campaign Act’s restrictions on a political party’s spending on campaign activities in coordination with candidates violate the First Amendment

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The NRSC issued a memo after the ruling, saying the organization was now 'poised to stretch donor dollars further than ever before.'

NEW @NRSC memo following today's landmark SCOTUS cases argues that it is now poised to stretch donor dollars further than ever before



“Senate Republicans are in the strongest possible position to defend our majority as we invest in candidates and policies committed to making… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 30, 2026

"Senate Republicans are in the strongest possible position to defend our majority as we invest in candidates and policies committed to making life more affordable for families," the NRSC’s National Press Secretary, Bernadette Breslin, said to the Washington Reporter.

The full memo lays out what changes for the NRSC.

"The NRSC can spend without limit in direct coordination with all the Senate campaigns on all expenditures," the memo reads. "Historically, most NRSC advertising was produced and distributed independently — it could not be informed by strategic conversations with the campaign about message, targeting, timing, or creative. Those restrictions are now gone."

"The NRSC is sunsetting its traditional independent expenditure (IE) unit. It is place, all NRSC-funded voter contact will largely be executed as coordinated spending, developed directly with campaigns," the memo continued.

This means that campaigns and the NRSC will work on a shared strategy for ad content, targeting, and media planning, and that coordinated buys — which qualify for Lowest Unit Charge (LUC) on broadcast and cable — will be three- to 13-times cheaper than rates paid by outside groups. This will also allow for integrated plans for each race instead of parallel operations and faster responses to Democratic Party attacks.

The memo also notes that the impact of the ruling is 'asymmetric,' benefiting Republicans more than Democrats.

"The ruling applies equally to both parties' national committees, but the practical impact is asymmetric. This cycle, the Republican Party committees vastly outraised our Democrat counterparts, and the more a committee raises, the more it benefits from unlimited coordinated spending at preferential rates. Democrats know this, which explains why the DNC, DSCC, and DCCC all intervened to defend the very limits this case struck down, even though lifting them expanded their own spending authority," the memo continued.

Looking ahead to the midterms, the NRSC said this ruling will allow the committee to 'absorv costs where centralization creates efficiency,' including data modeling, polling, scaled paid media, and shared services. The NRSC's coordinated spending program will also handle 'supplemental broadcast, cable, and radio at LUC rates, as well as direct mail, get out the vote (GOTV) and one-on-one voter contact efforts.

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"Expect the standard 'money in politics' narrative," the memo said of the Democrats' response. "But the facts cut against them: Democrats have built the most sophisticated, well-funded dark money infrastructure in modern politics. The DSCC, DCC< and DNC intervened in this case precisely because they preferred a system that advantaged their outside group network. This ruling restores competitive balance by empowering parties — accountable, transparent, regulated entities — to do what they were created to do: support their candidates."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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