Did Gavin Newsom Really Just Talk About 'Fiscal Discipline'?

Our irony meters just broke.

Gavin Newsom, who took the state of California from a budget surplus to a massive deficit, had the absolute audacity to talk about 'fiscal discipline.' This is the guy who has overseen billions in Medicare/Medicaid fraud in the state, not to mention the high-speed rail boondoggle.

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Here's a myth: you have to choose between fiscal discipline and doing big things.



California does both.



Over the past eight years, we built great things for the people of California, some of the boldest actions any government in this country has taken in a generation, and we… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 30, 2026

"Over the past eight years, we built great things for the people of California, some of the boldest actions any government in this country has taken in a generation, and we did it without breaking the bank," Newsom wrote. "Today, I signed my final budget as Governor of California. It’s on time, balanced, and structurally sound through June of 2028.For the next two years, California will have a zero-dollar deficit. We're leaving the state in good hands for the next Governor."

That's just not true, by the way. According to a pending Community Note, the state budget is balanced for 2026-27 and 2027-28 using one-time measures like $20 billion in reserve withdrawals, but the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office projects structural deficits of roughly $10 billion annually from 2026-27 through 2030.

Myth: Gavin Newsom has any clue what fiscal discipline looks like.



Reality: You turned the Golden State into the highest-tax, highest-cost, highest-homeless, businesses-fleeing disaster in America.



Bullet train to nowhere? Check.

Tent cities everywhere? Check.



Companies… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 30, 2026

Bang up job, Gavin.

Here is a fact, California is number one in poverty yet again under Newsom. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) June 30, 2026

What an honor.

High speed rail to nowhere, allowing the Palisades to burn, stopping the rebuilding while stealing the aid, the Homelessness Industrial complex. None of these are fiscal discipline and they are definitely not “doing big things” — Bulleit Manhattan up, please (@jmedarts) June 30, 2026

'Big things' indeed.

But... You haven't.



Where are your tax returns? https://t.co/TDATrOJPR3 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 30, 2026

Van Laar has done tremendous work investigating Newsom's tax returns and fiscal shenanigans. Read her summary here.

i wanna live with this kind of delusion https://t.co/1DgjBjwbQo — Hailey Grace Gomez (@haileyggomez) June 30, 2026

It must be wonderful to be that delusional.

What "great things" did CA build? Seriously, how delusional can you be?



Even in his own blog post, he doesn't list a single freaking thing that CA actually built. He mentions all kinds of social programs they threw money at, but not one single building project completed. https://t.co/cySTGur2bh — Deputy Matt (@BangSwitchMatt) June 30, 2026

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Much in the same way Newsom bragged about 'investing' in California schools without posting test results or literacy rates.

I have lived in California for the past 40+ years. My life has not improved under the delusion of blue power of the @CA_Dem’s and my finances have been damaged as a result. Paying for the highest taxes in the nation, gas prices, healthcare costs, social programs, and the cost of… https://t.co/sg6CvMQKDj — Cameron Curry (@mrcameroncurry) June 30, 2026

Take it from people who live there, California doesn't do big things and it's not fiscally disciplined.

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