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Tipsheet

Did Gavin Newsom Really Just Talk About 'Fiscal Discipline'?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 1:30 PM
Did Gavin Newsom Really Just Talk About 'Fiscal Discipline'?
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Our irony meters just broke.

Gavin Newsom, who took the state of California from a budget surplus to a massive deficit, had the absolute audacity to talk about 'fiscal discipline.' This is the guy who has overseen billions in Medicare/Medicaid fraud in the state, not to mention the high-speed rail boondoggle.

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"Over the past eight years, we built great things for the people of California, some of the boldest actions any government in this country has taken in a generation, and we did it without breaking the bank," Newsom wrote. "Today, I signed my final budget as Governor of California. It’s on time, balanced, and structurally sound through June of 2028.For the next two years, California will have a zero-dollar deficit. We're leaving the state in good hands for the next Governor."

That's just not true, by the way. According to a pending Community Note, the state budget is balanced for 2026-27 and 2027-28 using one-time measures like $20 billion in reserve withdrawals, but the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office projects structural deficits of roughly $10 billion annually from 2026-27 through 2030.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM HOMELESSNESS TAXES

Bang up job, Gavin.

What an honor.

'Big things' indeed.

Van Laar has done tremendous work investigating Newsom's tax returns and fiscal shenanigans. Read her summary here.

It must be wonderful to be that delusional.

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Much in the same way Newsom bragged about 'investing' in California schools without posting test results or literacy rates.

Take it from people who live there, California doesn't do big things and it's not fiscally disciplined.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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