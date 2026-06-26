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Tipsheet

Scott Jennings: Republicans Are Winning the Argument Ahead of the Midterms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 26, 2026 12:00 PM
Scott Jennings: Republicans Are Winning the Argument Ahead of the Midterms
Credit: Salem Media

We're about four months away from the midterm elections, and Scott Jennings went on CNN to tell Kaitlan Collins exactly why Republicans are winning the message ahead of the election. This makes sense, of course, as Republicans enjoy a large fundraising and cash advantage while Democrats are getting gutted by radical socialist candidates who hate America.

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"Look, gas price are not up, they're down," Jennings said. "Below $4 a gallon nationally, oil's trading at $71 a barrel. We don't run the gas price tracker on the screen anymore for a reason, you know? It's because it's a non-story."

"The pool was vandalized. You keep bringing up the pool; it was vandalized by people who are so broken-brained about our politics they went out there and vandalized the pool," Jennings continued. "It's in the court documents, which you can read yourself today. And as it relates to costs, the Republicans cut taxes, working people all over this country got major tax refunds. We have a booming job market. We have a stock market that's up."

"Right now, we have an economy that's on the upswing because of Republican policies. And we've got insane Democrats winning primaries promising socialism all over this country," Jennings said. "Those are the facts, and that's the argument that will be carried to the election."

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY KAITLAN COLLINS REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS

The choice in the upcoming elections is clear: continue to build the economy, jobs for Americans, protecting our border and deporting illegal aliens, or surrender the nation to Islamist commies who hate America, want to dismantle Western civilization, and vow to open our borders, defund the police, and spend us into oblivion.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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