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'I Didn't Speak Up Because It Was Easy.' WI Volleyball Player Works to Defend Girls' Sports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 26, 2026 3:45 PM
'I Didn't Speak Up Because It Was Easy.' WI Volleyball Player Works to Defend Girls' Sports
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We're still waiting for the Supreme Court to rule in two cases that could determine the fate of girls' sports and safe spaces in the country. Those rulings in Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J., should be released soon. One high school athlete in Wisconsin is hoping that's the case.

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Her name is Ella, and she fought against trans activism in her New Richmond high school.

"When my school let a biological male into the girls' restroom without telling the parents, I went to the school board," Frei said, "with my name attached, in my own town. I got bullied for it, harassed online, and some of the teachers even encouraged the harassment in the students. I'm still here because here's what I know: the net in women's volleyball is set nearly a foot lower with a reason. A biological male could hit a volleyball across that net with force that could seriously injure a girl."

"In track, all it takes is three biological males entering the women's category and not a single girl will stand on the podium," Frei continued, "I didn't speak up because it was easy. I spoke up because somebody had to. The Supreme Court is about to answer the question that every girl in America is asking, and we're ready."

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SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER WEST VIRGINIA WISCONSIN

It's not hard to see there are significant differences, and that the matter in sports.

All girls do.

Wisconsin's Democrat Governor Tony Evers has denied them that right.

This is what bravery looks like.

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