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Tipsheet

Mamdani Vows to Protect Abortion in New York, but Gets Dragged Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 25, 2026 11:30 AM
Mamdani Vows to Protect Abortion in New York, but Gets Dragged Instead
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
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Four years ago, the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs that abortion is a state-level issue, not a federal one. You can disagree with that position — and make an argument that, under the 14th Amendment, it very much is a federal one — but the fact remains the Supreme Court turned the issue over to the states.

That's why this attempt by Mamdani to dunk on SCOTUS falls absolutely flat.

"Today, we're sending a different message. With New York State, we are investing $495,000 to expand the NYC Abortion Access Hub, connecting more people to abortion care, medication, transportation, lodging and support services, no matter where they live," Mamdnani wrote on X. "Abortion is health care. Health care is a human right. We're protecting that right in New York City."

Who wants to tell Zohran that he's actually agreeing with SCOTUS on this one, or that abortion was never a Constitutional right?

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ABORTION HEALTHCARE NEW YORK SUPREME COURT

"The right to life, however, is explicitly protected by the Due Process Clauses of the 5th and 14th Amendments," Szypula wrote.

Yeah, he's not up to speed yet, being from Uganda and all.

He cannot.

Communists rarely care about the Constitution.

There was never a right to abortion, even when Roe was decided. It was a bunch of legal nonsense. As others pointed out, however, the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause gives unborn babies the same right to life and protection afforded to born humans.

Oh, and abortion is not healthcare.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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