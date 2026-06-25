Mamdani Vows to Protect Abortion in New York, but Gets Dragged Instead

The Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson (2022) correctly held that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. It was never a constitutional right—the text makes no mention of it, and the Court returned the issue to the people and their elected representatives. The right… — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 24, 2026

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Four years ago, the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs that abortion is a state-level issue, not a federal one. You can disagree with that position — and make an argument that, under the 14th Amendment, it very much is a federal one — but the fact remains the Supreme Court turned the issue over to the states.

That's why this attempt by Mamdani to dunk on SCOTUS falls absolutely flat.

Four years ago, the Supreme Court stripped away a fundamental Constitutional right and put abortion care out of reach for millions of Americans.



Today, we're sending a different message. With New York State, we are investing $495,000 to expand the NYC Abortion Access Hub,… https://t.co/ZKHJyf7GJK — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 24, 2026

"Today, we're sending a different message. With New York State, we are investing $495,000 to expand the NYC Abortion Access Hub, connecting more people to abortion care, medication, transportation, lodging and support services, no matter where they live," Mamdnani wrote on X. "Abortion is health care. Health care is a human right. We're protecting that right in New York City."

Who wants to tell Zohran that he's actually agreeing with SCOTUS on this one, or that abortion was never a Constitutional right?

The Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson (2022) correctly held that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. It was never a constitutional right—the text makes no mention of it, and the Court returned the issue to the people and their elected representatives. The right… — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 24, 2026

"The right to life, however, is explicitly protected by the Due Process Clauses of the 5th and 14th Amendments," Szypula wrote.

Abortion was never a constitutional right, but I get you just got here. https://t.co/qAaSF7xPfc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2026

Yeah, he's not up to speed yet, being from Uganda and all.

Can you give me the citation in the Constitution for this “right,” Zohran? https://t.co/70Vvg7kCP1 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 24, 2026

He cannot.

Narrator: he's never read the Constitution. https://t.co/1HMsBdgKRh — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 24, 2026

Communists rarely care about the Constitution.

There was never a right to abortion, even when Roe was decided. It was a bunch of legal nonsense. As others pointed out, however, the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause gives unborn babies the same right to life and protection afforded to born humans.

Oh, and abortion is not healthcare.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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