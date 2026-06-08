Graham Platner's Vision for Our Elections Is Downright Bizarre

Despite a campaign fraught with serious allegations of domestic abuse, a 'working-man' persona that's a lie covering up his privileged upbringing, and the Nazi tattoo, Maine Democrat Graham Platner is charging ahead with his bid to defeat Susan Collins in November.

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He's offering voters his vision for elections now, one that involves permanently codifying an election season, spending taxpayer dollars to elect Democrats who will spend even more of our taxpayer dollars, and arresting billionaires because reasons.

Graham Platner: “If I had my way, elections would last two months, they would be publicly funded, and if a billionaire looked at a TV ad the wrong way we’d put ‘em in jail.” pic.twitter.com/rwyrOoYq47 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2026

"If I had my way," Platner said, "elections would last two months, they would be publicly funded, and if a billionaire looked at their TV ad the wrong way, we'd put them in jail."

We're not even sure what that last part means beyond that Platner wants to jail billionaires. Good luck taxing the rich when they're behind bars.

Nothing screams democracy more than putting people you disagree with in jail... — Ole Ericson (@eolsn) June 8, 2026

That's (D)emocracy for you.

He would put them in his favorite concentration camp — Ben Woods 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@BenWoods110686) June 8, 2026

Not a good look for the guy with the Nazi tattoo.

Nazi Democrat advocates jailing opposition. Will be calling opponent a fascist within the hour. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) June 8, 2026

Oh, the irony is not lost on us.

I don’t even know what this last part means… https://t.co/UWdUW7yP1d — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 8, 2026

Beyond imprisoning people he doesn't like, neither does Platner.

Saying “I would jail anyone I dislike who might get in the way of my side acquiring power” isn’t really the best way to convince people that you aren’t a, well, you know. https://t.co/z5NKzYC7qz — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) June 8, 2026

Right. It sounds good when you say you're simply jailing billionaires.

Well, he has experience holding people against their will. https://t.co/Z5Wkgbytd4 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 8, 2026

This he does.

Was the Königgrätzer March playing in the background? https://t.co/UfWYNSeED6 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 8, 2026

Wouldn't be surprised if it was.

If I had my way, self-avowed communists would be barred from running in elections and participating in most aspects of American society. https://t.co/sjAEBocY8d — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) June 8, 2026

This is a solid plan.

Democrats always default to 'billionaires buy elections' and ignore reality. Platner has raised a lot of money, some of it from rich Leftists. Kamala Harris did the same, and she lost. If money were the sole driving factor behind winning elections, she'd be president.

But she's not.

Having good ideas and better candidates, on the other hand, is. And Platner is a terrible candidate with a lot of baggage and no good ideas.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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