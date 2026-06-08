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Tipsheet

Graham Platner's Vision for Our Elections Is Downright Bizarre

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 08, 2026 7:30 AM
Graham Platner's Vision for Our Elections Is Downright Bizarre
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Despite a campaign fraught with serious allegations of domestic abuse, a 'working-man' persona that's a lie covering up his privileged upbringing, and the Nazi tattoo, Maine Democrat Graham Platner is charging ahead with his bid to defeat Susan Collins in November.

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He's offering voters his vision for elections now, one that involves permanently codifying an election season, spending taxpayer dollars to elect Democrats who will spend even more of our taxpayer dollars, and arresting billionaires because reasons.

"If I had my way," Platner said, "elections would last two months, they would be publicly funded, and if a billionaire looked at their TV ad the wrong way, we'd put them in jail."

We're not even sure what that last part means beyond that Platner wants to jail billionaires. Good luck taxing the rich when they're behind bars.

That's (D)emocracy for you.

Not a good look for the guy with the Nazi tattoo.

Oh, the irony is not lost on us.

Beyond imprisoning people he doesn't like, neither does Platner.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

Right. It sounds good when you say you're simply jailing billionaires.

This he does.

Wouldn't be surprised if it was.

This is a solid plan.

Democrats always default to 'billionaires buy elections' and ignore reality. Platner has raised a lot of money, some of it from rich Leftists. Kamala Harris did the same, and she lost. If money were the sole driving factor behind winning elections, she'd be president.

But she's not.

Having good ideas and better candidates, on the other hand, is. And Platner is a terrible candidate with a lot of baggage and no good ideas.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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Why Are Male-Identifying Democrat Candidates All Creepy Weirdos? Kurt Schlichter
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