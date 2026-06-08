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Tipsheet

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Calls for Federal Funding Cuts Until California Cleans Up Its Disastrous Elections

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 08, 2026 8:30 AM
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Calls for Federal Funding Cuts Until California Cleans Up Its Disastrous Elections
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

As people watch the insane vote counting in the Los Angeles Mayor's race, which comes just weeks after Newsom said the state had a 'break glass in case of emergency' plan in the event Republicans won the gubernatorial jungle primary, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is calling on Congress to cut off federal funding to California until it cleans up its 'shady election process.'

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This is a start.

The feds need to go in and investigate what's going on, because it's not making sense to anyone.

Ice out California until it behaves.

Newsom wants to be President, which would bring this corruption and his failed policies to all of America.

Lots of people like to point out California pays a lot in taxes, including Gavin Newsom's Press Office.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CONGRESS GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES

And?

Those so-called 'failed' red states don't have a high-speed rail boondoggle, they can count ballots in a timely fashion, and Black students in Mississippi outperform Black California students in reading.

Take all the federal funding from California, or confiscate even more in taxes until they clean up their act. Either way, make them pay.

"Your states suck! Vote for me and I'll fix them!" 

That's Newsom's pitch. Good luck with that.

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Why Are Male-Identifying Democrat Candidates All Creepy Weirdos? Kurt Schlichter
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