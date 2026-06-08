Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Calls for Federal Funding Cuts Until California Cleans Up Its Disastrous Elections

As people watch the insane vote counting in the Los Angeles Mayor's race, which comes just weeks after Newsom said the state had a 'break glass in case of emergency' plan in the event Republicans won the gubernatorial jungle primary, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is calling on Congress to cut off federal funding to California until it cleans up its 'shady election process.'

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The US gov sends billions to California to subsidize their failed policies. It is time we STOP until they clean up their shady election process. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 8, 2026

This is a start.

The feds need to go in and investigate what's going on, because it's not making sense to anyone.

Exactly.

No more federal money to California. NONE. I do not want my tax dollars going there.

Also... No more recognition of California representatives in the Congress or Senate.

It is not fair to the people of the United States to have frauds installed from one of the biggest… — The Bone Writer (@TheRoadOfBones) June 8, 2026

Ice out California until it behaves.

I don’t think Senator Thune understands how angry America is about him not passing the Save America Act, watching the destruction of California, and waiting for it to metastasize across America. pic.twitter.com/SDYiQk2j0w — ThunderBlessing (@thunderblessing) June 8, 2026

Newsom wants to be President, which would bring this corruption and his failed policies to all of America.

Lots of people like to point out California pays a lot in taxes, including Gavin Newsom's Press Office.

Try again. California pays the bills for failed red states. https://t.co/PQtVo3QpN6 pic.twitter.com/04teVh00Cd — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 8, 2026

And?

Those so-called 'failed' red states don't have a high-speed rail boondoggle, they can count ballots in a timely fashion, and Black students in Mississippi outperform Black California students in reading.

Take all the federal funding from California, or confiscate even more in taxes until they clean up their act. Either way, make them pay.

It will be interesting to see Gavin try to win swing states when he runs for president with messaging like this. — NoNewsom28 (@NeverNewsom50) June 8, 2026

"Your states suck! Vote for me and I'll fix them!"

That's Newsom's pitch. Good luck with that.