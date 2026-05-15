As Gavin Newsom Touts CA's Education Spending, Spot What He Doesn't Brag About

Democrats believe if you throw money at a problem, it somehow fixes the issue. In California, they're masters of this, having thrown more than $20 billion into the state's homeless-industrial complex, only to see the rates of homelessness — and all the problems that arise with it — go up.

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In the same way, Democrats believe we need to spend more on public education because spending will magically teach kids how to read and do math. As we told you earlier, post-COVID reading scores have fallen in 47 of 50 states, thanks to the Democrats who kowtowed to the teachers' unions and COVID panic and kept schools closed despite no evidence that children were at risk of the virus.

Gavin Newsom did that, bragging how California is spending $11,000 more per student since 2019.

Student funding in California is now a RECORD HIGH! Since Governor Newsom took office, it’s increased 66%— reaching $28,282 per student as the state makes historic investments in public education. pic.twitter.com/u1RJVYZmrf — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 14, 2026

But did you spot what's missing there?

Here's a handy chart to point it out:

Reading scores, 3rd graders to 8th graders, 2015 to 2025. This is a national tragedy. pic.twitter.com/y5CRnTWJyP — Jean Twenge (author of 10 RULES, GENERATIONS) (@jean_twenge) May 13, 2026

Look how far California's reading scores have fallen, despite more education spending.

Only 28 percent of Black California students read on grade level, compared to that awful 'MAGA state' of Mississippi, where 52 percent of Black students read on grade level.

"In California, only 28% of Black fourth graders read at or above basic level, for instance, compared to 52% in Mississippi" https://t.co/enyN64HDt2 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 14, 2026

Just incredible.

He's dyslexic and admitted he's not smart.

And only 25 percent of California students are proficient in math.

Only 25% of California students are proficient in math. pic.twitter.com/pdHjHgwkYi — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 15, 2026

Well done, Gavin.

“We are now spending more taxpayer money than ever to produce bottom-half of the country results!”



Just beyond parody. https://t.co/9DJ5DT7lfU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 14, 2026

He wants to bring those policies to D.C.

So the rest of the country can look like California.

During this period of time (2019-2024), California 8th grade students declined 7 points in mathematics and 5 points in reading



California is below the national average in all subjects for both 4th and 8th grade. Black students in particular have fallen far behind. https://t.co/8dmW5vQfjg — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 14, 2026

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Throw more money at the teachers' unions! That'll solve the problem!

And yet my state (Alabama) is outperforming yours. https://t.co/Ur3xcGUUav — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) May 15, 2026

Knowing red states outperform him has to tick Gavin off.

Good.

Notice @GavinNewsom only talks about taxes spent and not actual results: https://t.co/vqfcgqCM3i pic.twitter.com/cn9jDct67T — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) May 15, 2026

Those results are abysmal and embarrassing. That's why Newsom and his Press Office didn't include them.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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