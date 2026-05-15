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Tipsheet

As Gavin Newsom Touts CA's Education Spending, Spot What He Doesn't Brag About

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 15, 2026 1:00 PM
As Gavin Newsom Touts CA's Education Spending, Spot What He Doesn't Brag About
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Democrats believe if you throw money at a problem, it somehow fixes the issue. In California, they're masters of this, having thrown more than $20 billion into the state's homeless-industrial complex, only to see the rates of homelessness — and all the problems that arise with it — go up.

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In the same way, Democrats believe we need to spend more on public education because spending will magically teach kids how to read and do math. As we told you earlier, post-COVID reading scores have fallen in 47 of 50 states, thanks to the Democrats who kowtowed to the teachers' unions and COVID panic and kept schools closed despite no evidence that children were at risk of the virus.

Gavin Newsom did that, bragging how California is spending $11,000 more per student since 2019.

But did you spot what's missing there?

Here's a handy chart to point it out:

Look how far California's reading scores have fallen, despite more education spending.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION GAVIN NEWSOM HOMELESSNESS

Only 28 percent of Black California students read on grade level, compared to that awful 'MAGA state' of Mississippi, where 52 percent of Black students read on grade level.

Just incredible.

He's dyslexic and admitted he's not smart.

And only 25 percent of California students are proficient in math.

Well done, Gavin.

He wants to bring those policies to D.C.

So the rest of the country can look like California.

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Throw more money at the teachers' unions! That'll solve the problem!

Knowing red states outperform him has to tick Gavin off.

Good.

Those results are abysmal and embarrassing. That's why Newsom and his Press Office didn't include them.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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