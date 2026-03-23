NRSC Launches Vegan-Mocking Merch That the Talarico Campaign Is Going to Find Hard to Swallow

Last week, a video of Texas Democrat and Senate candidate James Talarico touting veganism as a solution to climate change resurfaced, dealing yet another blow to his campaign.

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🚨James Talarico goes FULL VEGAN:



"Our campaign has officially become a non-meat compaign...We're only buying VEGAN products...!"



Is this guy TRYING to lose Texas voters?pic.twitter.com/XrKsqsxSZA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2026

"We have, I think, heard more and more issues of animal welfare I think not just because it's the right thing do to and the moral thing to do, but also it's — as all of you know — necessary to fight climate change. It is now existential that we try to reduce our meat consumption and that we try to respect animals in all aspects of society," Talarico said.

We're not quite sure how Talarico's campaign thought that saying God is binary, abortion is Biblical, and veganism is necessary to fight climate change would play with voters in Texas, where animal agriculture (including meat processing) contributes almost $40 billion to the state's economy, and almost 250,000 jobs.

The Talarico campaign knows it's losing, because the day after the video resurfaced, they posted an image of Talarico chowing down on meat, the very thing he said was an existential threat to the planet.

Talarico, 2022: Reducing meat consumption is a moral imperative and existential to save the planet.



Talarico Campaign Response: Look at our guy immorally wolfing down all that meat while k*lling the planet.



This is representative of what the entire campaign will be: Attempting… pic.twitter.com/cJDJIpdh3G — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2026

The only thing it was an existential threat to were his already small Senate seat hopes.

Now the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has launched a line of vegan merchandise that's sure to be tough for the Talarico campaign to swallow. The three shirts grill Talarico for his veganism and include one that's a play on the Chick-fil-A ads with Talarico holding a sign that reads "Eat Mor Tofu," another that's a play on the iconic Whataburger logo that says "Whatavegan?" and a third with a steak and the words "Come and Take It."

"James Talarico’s campaign to rid the world of Texas barbecue isn’t just out-of-touch, it’s economically devastating to a state where cattle is the number one commodity," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell. "The good news is that Americans who oppose Talarico’s anti-meat campaign can buy ‘Come and take it’ steak shirts to support the fight to keep Texas red."

You can purchase the shirts here, and help keep the Senate red in the 2026 midterms.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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