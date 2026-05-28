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The Democrats Have Pivoted Back to Blaming Social Media for Society's Problems

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 28, 2026 10:30 AM
The Democrats Have Pivoted Back to Blaming Social Media for Society's Problems
AP Photo, File

It's no surprise that Democrats hate social media. Despite its many flaws, social media is one of the last bastions of free speech, even though places like Facebook, YouTube, and X have admitted to censoring people for their opinions. But this writer will argue that Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter absolutely helped President Trump win reelection in 2024.

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Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Tim Walz, and Kamala Harris, have all pushed for state regulation of social media and censorship of content. Clinton said authoritarians like her 'lose control' when social media isn't censored, and Kamala lamented the fact that Elon Musk is able to speak freely to millions without some government agency policing what he says. Walz notoriously claimed that 'disinformation' and 'hate speech' aren't protected by the First Amendment, too.

The way Democrats will get that regulation is not by outright censorship. Instead, they'll use backdoor methods to slow walk their agenda. And it starts by pushing for the regulation of social media to 'protect children.'

Virginia's Attorney General Jay Jones is vowing to do that by complaining about the KIDS Act.

It's funny how Jones now cares about the mental health of children. What does he think it does to the mental health of the children of Republicans when he threatens to shoot their parents, or hopes they die in a school shooting so he can enact gun control?

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It's probably not good for their mental health.

Bingo.

Oh, the irony.

But it's not just Jones clamoring to blame social media. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is also throwing social media under the bus for increased youth violence and mob behaviors in his city.

"We prevent the vast majority of these from ever taking place," Johnson said. "You know, there's an effort in city council to hold these social media apparatuses accountable. I believe that we should continue to explore that, and I'm gonna continue to work with Alderman all around that. It's why we are actually taxing these big tech companies for the role that they have played in harming the mental health and well being of our young people."

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Social media is not making Chicago teens mob, rob, and assault people. That's thanks to Democrats like Johnson who claim arresting and jailing criminals is 'unholy' and on the prosecutors and judges who refuse to put criminals behind bars.

Then again, Johnson also blamed Hyundai and Kia for car thefts, so why not blame social media for this?

In both of these, where's personal and parental responsibility? Social media companies are not parents, and neither is the government. It's up to parents to watch what their children do online. We do not need the government to regulate social media, not for the sake of kids or public safety.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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