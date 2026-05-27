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Rolling Stone Calles Spencer Pratt the 'Quintessential American' and They Didn't Mean It As a Compliment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 27, 2026 4:00 AM
Rolling Stone Calles Spencer Pratt the 'Quintessential American' and They Didn't Mean It As a Compliment
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

It's clear the Left is scared of Spencer Pratt. He's running a revolutionary campaign for L.A. Mayor that shows a political outsider can make waves in even the most entrenched Leftist strongholds. But rather than debate the issues — which they can't because the Democrats have driven L.A. into the ground — they're resorting to personal attacks.

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Rolling Stone, which hasn't met a terrorist it didn't adore or a rape hoax it didn't want to publish, is leading another attack on Pratt and calling him the 'quintessential America.' 

But that's not a compliment. Far from it. Check out how the hacks at Rolling Stone define the 'quintessential American:'

They despise you.

Remember, they admitted to fabricating a story about campus rape and got sued for it.

If Rolling Stone told us the sky is blue, we'd go outside to double check.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

Are there any mirrors in the Rolling Stone editorial offices?

It's a bold strategy, to be sure.

That's the thing. We've seen what the so-called competence of Karen Bass has wrought. L.A. burned, homelessness and crime soared, and the city is in economic ruin. Despite that, the best Bass can offer voters is free teeth for meth heads while the other candidate, Nithya Raman, promises to ban back yard BBQs.

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