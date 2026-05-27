Rolling Stone Calles Spencer Pratt the 'Quintessential American' and They Didn't Mean It As a Compliment

It's clear the Left is scared of Spencer Pratt. He's running a revolutionary campaign for L.A. Mayor that shows a political outsider can make waves in even the most entrenched Leftist strongholds. But rather than debate the issues — which they can't because the Democrats have driven L.A. into the ground — they're resorting to personal attacks.

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Rolling Stone, which hasn't met a terrorist it didn't adore or a rape hoax it didn't want to publish, is leading another attack on Pratt and calling him the 'quintessential America.'

But that's not a compliment. Far from it. Check out how the hacks at Rolling Stone define the 'quintessential American:'

COMMENTARY: Pratt is a quintessential American.



His entire life has been fueled by an unfathomable level of self-confidence, despite a data set that suggests he may not be good at anything.https://t.co/crjMHcAErf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 26, 2026

They despise you.

Rolling Stone’s entire publication has been fueled by an unfathomable level of self-confidence, despite a data set that suggests it may not be good at anything. — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) May 26, 2026

Remember, they admitted to fabricating a story about campus rape and got sued for it.

I wouldn't trust Rolling Stone to tell me the weather. — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) May 26, 2026

If Rolling Stone told us the sky is blue, we'd go outside to double check.

Says the media outlet that claimed to be good at journalism. pic.twitter.com/EJEnd1kQJ5 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 27, 2026

Are there any mirrors in the Rolling Stone editorial offices?

Really? Rolling Stone's anti-Pratt strategy is to insult ALL Americans? https://t.co/nHfyTH4fPt — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 27, 2026

It's a bold strategy, to be sure.

People in Los Angeles will hopefully prefer someone ‘fueled by an unfathomable level of self-confidence’ to a woman who was in Africa while her city burned down and couldn’t even fake genuine concern or competence. https://t.co/BdyRmtjhN0 — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) May 27, 2026

That's the thing. We've seen what the so-called competence of Karen Bass has wrought. L.A. burned, homelessness and crime soared, and the city is in economic ruin. Despite that, the best Bass can offer voters is free teeth for meth heads while the other candidate, Nithya Raman, promises to ban back yard BBQs.