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Tipsheet

Parents Want to Bar Graham Platner From Schools

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 26, 2026 2:30 PM
Parents Want to Bar Graham Platner From Schools
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

It's only the end of May, and with more than five months to go to the midterms, it seems Graham Platner's Senate campaign is already in deep trouble. In addition to his Nazi tattoo, Platner has a troubling social media history in which he attacks the police, rural voters, and even women who are victims of sexual assault. He also admitted to committing lewd acts in porta-potties, as well as risking the security and lives of his fellow soldiers to make sexting phone calls to his girlfriend while deployed.

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Earlier, a Democrat called Platner's Nazi tattoo 'disqualifying,' the first to publicly do so, and now Maine parents are asking to ban Platner from schools over his behavior.

Here's more:

A Maine parents’ advocacy organization is calling for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) to be banned from school properties across the state following resurfaced online posts and a growing list of controversies that have engulfed his campaign.

In a media release issued Wednesday, Parents’ Rights in Education Maine and RSU 9 District Leader Emma Enman said recent reports involving Platner’s alleged past conduct have raised serious concerns among parents and community members regarding his presence at school-related political events and activities.

The controversy stems from resurfaced online posts allegedly tied to Platner that included graphic descriptions of sexual acts in public portable toilets. The reports sparked immediate backlash across Maine political circles, with critics questioning whether a candidate associated with such conduct should be holding campaign events on school grounds or appearing at educational facilities.

“Recent reports of U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner masturbating in porta potties have people concerned about him being on school property,” the release states.

“As a mother, I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by the recent graphic revelations regarding Graham Platner’s sexually deviant behaviors in public restrooms,” Enman said in the statement. “Graham Platner’s past predatory behaviors must end his political rallies at schools here across Maine.”

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

What else will we learn about Platner in the coming weeks?

It's hard to believe he was a better candidate than Janet Mills, who — despite her Leftist ideology and own controversies — at least won a statewide election in Maine.

As Elizabeth Warren said, Platner's her man.

The NRSC is hitting Platner hard on this.

Don't ignore them. Platner has shown and told us exactly who he is.

It's about as subtle as a Sherman tank.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

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Yes, it is.

It will be incredibly fun to watch. Especially when Platner adds concerned parents to the list of people he attacks for their political views.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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