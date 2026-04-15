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Tom Homan Has the Perfect Response for Catholic Leaders Complaining About Immigration Enforcement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 15, 2026 8:30 AM
Tom Homan Has the Perfect Response for Catholic Leaders Complaining About Immigration Enforcement
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Several Catholic leaders, including Pope Leo XIV, have been very critical of President Trump's immigration enforcement policies. Back in January of last year, it was revealed that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and other Catholic organizations were getting hundreds of millions from the government to "resettle" immigrants in America. The Trump administration turned off that spigot, and the criticisms followed.

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But the Vatican, which has some of the strictest immigration laws imaginable, and the Swiss Guard to help enforce them, has no idea what the problems are like on the ground at the U.S. border. Tom Homan, a Catholic who has spent decades working on immigration, does.

And he's got a message for Pope Leo and others: stay out of the issue.

"I'm not going to speak for the President, I'm speaking for myself, a lifelong Catholic," Homan said. "I would say, stay out of immigration. They don't know what they're talking about."

"Because if they wore my shoes for 40 years, and talked to a nine-year-old girl that got raped multiple times, or stood in the back of a tractor-trailer with 19 dead aliens at my feet including a five-year-old boy that baked to death, if they understood the atrocities that happen on the open border, I think their opinion would change," Homan continued.

"And I welcome a discussion with any of them, because they don't understand illegal immigration is not a victimless crime. Where President Trump had the most secure border in the lifetime of this nation, right now, lives are being saved. He's saving thousands of lives a year because he has a secure border," Homan said. "Human traffickers are out of business, right? The cartels are going bankrupt because of that secure border. I wish they'd understand that. Because if they did, I think they'd have a different opinion."

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Related:

BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TOM HOMAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VATICAN

He's exactly right.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church is clear on the issue, too. Countries are only obligated to the extent that they are able to welcome immigrants. And those immigrants have an obligation to obey their new country's laws and culture. We're spending billions on people who do not obey our laws, we've allowed terrorists and Chinese spies to cross the border unvetted, and it's dangerous.

Bingo.

It's not compassion, either.

"They also have the responsibility to study the issues, gather the requisite data on both sides (such as that presented by Tom Homan below), weigh such against timeless Catholic principles, and speak in a manner that is prudent and aimed at the common good," Carr wrote.

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Strong immigration laws and the enforcement of those laws are for the common good.

We wouldn't hold our breath on that one.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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