Rich NY Writer Who Called Stealing a 'Political Protest' Melts Down When Confronted by Reporters

Yesterday, Conde Nast writer and wealthy New Yorker Jia Tolentino joined Hasan Piker on a New York Times podcast where she said she steals from Whole Foods as a form of "political protest." Despite decrying capitalism and justifying the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson (because Thompson was guilty of "social murder" or something), Tolentino is wealthy and she doesn't like being confronted about her controversial views.

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Woke author who boasted about shoplifting from Whole Foods flies into foul-mouthed RAGE when confronted outside her $2.2m Brooklyn brownstone https://t.co/VykWbcYec7 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 23, 2026

Here's more:

An author who sparked fury by openly boasting about shoplifting from Whole Foods launched into a foul-mouthed tirade when questioned about her behavior outside her $2.2 million home. Jia Tolentino, 37, snapped: 'I can't believe you came to my f**king house!' when approached by a Daily Mail reporter outside the five-bedroom Brooklyn brownstone on Thursday afternoon. Tolentino is the author of two bestselling books and also works as a journalist at the New Yorker magazine, where she is known for asking tough questions. But she was exceptionally hostile to a reporter's polite enquiry about her criminal behavior and the backlash that her brazen admission has generated. The drama began after Tolentino, a married mother-of-two, appeared on a New York Times podcast interview published Wednesday titled 'The Rich Don't Play by the Rules. So Why Should I?' That saw Tolentino, who also hosts the official White Lotus podcast, laugh and smile while reminiscing about shoplifting lemons from Whole Foods. Tolentino told podcast host Nadja Spiegelman and millionaire communist Hasan Piker that she targeted the Amazon-owned supermarket 'on several occasions', adding: 'I didn't feel bad about it at all'.

Incredible. They want to say these things and not be held accountable.

She's the victim now. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 24, 2026

Of course.

Now she’s asking for decency and for basic societal norms to be followed? Bit late for that — nic carter (@nic_carter) April 24, 2026

She wants to live with societal norms. She doesn't want others to.

pretty telling when a woman who owns a $2.2m brooklyn brownstone is forced to steal bread from Whole Foods to feed her children... wow.. what a world. — Cahlen Humphreys (@cahlenhumphreys) April 24, 2026

She's really showing Amazon who's boss by making things more expensive for others and jeopardizing the jobs of Whole Foods employees.

Tolentino's parents were also indicted for human trafficking and money laundering.

The funniest part of @NewYorker writer Jia Tolentino running a "shoplifting is good" story is also learning that her parents were indicted for human trafficking and money laundering. https://t.co/S7sq6yPk6C pic.twitter.com/aPisI8H6BK — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 23, 2026

Breaking the law is a family affair, it seems.

Look who wants people to follow the social contract now https://t.co/AdUHkkhEwS — Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 24, 2026

Rules for thee, but not for me is the motto of the Left.

“Her” Brooklyn brownstone? Surely you mean OUR Brooklyn brownstone, Comrade! https://t.co/EEROtmOhVN pic.twitter.com/X7R6abY9lb — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 24, 2026

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Bet if you tried to do a little light shoplifting at the Brownstone, Tolentino would call the police on you.

The rich don’t play by the rules, so why should we? https://t.co/gvutGeaCFk — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 24, 2026

What's good for the goose.

These people are an embarrassment. Like utterly pathetic. Thin skinned and totally unable to defend their views or go into hostile environments. So ridiculous. https://t.co/n2tKBBpB9y — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) April 24, 2026

Their positions are indefensible and they know it. That's why they make up terms like "social murder" to justify violence.