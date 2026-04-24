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Rich NY Writer Who Called Stealing a 'Political Protest' Melts Down When Confronted by Reporters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 10:00 AM
Rich NY Writer Who Called Stealing a 'Political Protest' Melts Down When Confronted by Reporters
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

Yesterday, Conde Nast writer and wealthy New Yorker Jia Tolentino joined Hasan Piker on a New York Times podcast where she said she steals from Whole Foods as a form of "political protest." Despite decrying capitalism and justifying the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson (because Thompson was guilty of "social murder" or something), Tolentino is wealthy and she doesn't like being confronted about her controversial views.

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An author who sparked fury by openly boasting about shoplifting from Whole Foods launched into a foul-mouthed tirade when questioned about her behavior outside her $2.2 million home.

Jia Tolentino, 37, snapped: 'I can't believe you came to my f**king house!' when approached by a Daily Mail reporter outside the five-bedroom Brooklyn brownstone on Thursday afternoon.

Tolentino is the author of two bestselling books and also works as a journalist at the New Yorker magazine, where she is known for asking tough questions.

But she was exceptionally hostile to a reporter's polite enquiry about her criminal behavior and the backlash that her brazen admission has generated.

The drama began after Tolentino, a married mother-of-two, appeared on a New York Times podcast interview published Wednesday titled 'The Rich Don't Play by the Rules. So Why Should I?'

That saw Tolentino, who also hosts the official White Lotus podcast, laugh and smile while reminiscing about shoplifting lemons from Whole Foods. 

Tolentino told podcast host Nadja Spiegelman and millionaire communist Hasan Piker that she targeted the Amazon-owned supermarket 'on several occasions', adding: 'I didn't feel bad about it at all'.

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AMAZON COMMUNISM CRIME NEW YORK WOKE

Incredible. They want to say these things and not be held accountable.

Of course.

She wants to live with societal norms. She doesn't want others to.

She's really showing Amazon who's boss by making things more expensive for others and jeopardizing the jobs of Whole Foods employees.

Tolentino's parents were also indicted for human trafficking and money laundering.

Breaking the law is a family affair, it seems.

Rules for thee, but not for me is the motto of the Left.

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Bet if you tried to do a little light shoplifting at the Brownstone, Tolentino would call the police on you.

What's good for the goose.

Their positions are indefensible and they know it. That's why they make up terms like "social murder" to justify violence.

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