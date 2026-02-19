Here's Another Victim of Mayor Brandon Johnson's War on ShotSpotter

Back in November, we reported how dozens of innocent Chicagoans have been shot and killed thanks to Mayor Brandon Johnson's decision to remove Shotspotter from his city. At the time, a total of 63 people had died under circumstances that may have been different had Shotspotter been active. The youngest victim was a 13-year-old Black male shot on March 17, 2025. The oldest was a 66-year-old and one of the few White males on the list.

Now the number of dead has climbed, and the 77th victim was discovered this week. This time, the victim was a woman.

1) This is in Chicago.



2) It used to be monitored by ShotSpotter.



3) Yesterday, a Streets & San crew found a body here.



4) The woman, lying next to 9 shell casings, had been dead a long time.



5) Nobody knows when the murder occurred because of #2https://t.co/5rT5E1Z0H7 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 18, 2026

Here's more:

A woman was found shot to death on the side of a gravel road on Chicago’s Far South Side Tuesday afternoon, her body discovered along a remote, wooded stretch near the Little Calumet River — an area that until recently was monitored by the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection network. A Department of Streets and Sanitation crew found the woman around 12:15 p.m. in the 600 block of East 134th Place.

Chicago police do not know when she was shot, but she had been there for quite some time. As of Wednesday morning, her name, age, and race have not been determined. Nine shell casings were recovered next to her body, one for each gunshot that ShotSpotter could have notified CPD about. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday.

Despite the fact that 70 percent of Chicagoans liked the Shotspotter program, Johnson allowed the city's contract with the service to expire in September, 2024. He said the service was "unreliable, expensive, and ineffective at reducing crime" while leading to the "over-policing in Black and brown communities." He's already said law enforcement efforts to remove violent criminals from his streets are "unholy" and "racist."

Meanwhile, a lot of Black and brown shooting victims might have had a chance to live had Shotspotter alerted authorities to the shots fired.

Well at least she wasn't a victim of the racist Shotspotter system.

There's that — Futuendi Gratia (@einesellesenie) February 18, 2026

Right. She wasn't "overpoliced," and that's what's important to Johnson here.

No matter your feeling on the criminal justice system, policing or even guns….



How do you rationalize letting a woman die cold and alone in a deserted alley knowing there is technology in place to prevent that? https://t.co/tHMsNmXhXb — Dan Butters (@DanButtersChi) February 19, 2026

Because Democrats believe "racism" is a worse offense than a woman, and 76 other people, getting gunned down.

@realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse @KristiNoem - Chicago is an absolute disaster and needs a ton of help. Pritz & Johnson, both terrible, will never ask and of you for help but I will as a lifelong Chicagoan who has seen firsthand the demise of this once great city. https://t.co/nEpITA5Aoe — JFL (@JohnFLally) February 18, 2026

Pritzker said crime is just part of being in a big city.

