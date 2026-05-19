The Best of America: Hundreds of Patriots Attended Funeral for World War II Navy Veteran

World War II Navy veteran John Bernard Arnold III died earlier this month. Arnold's mother died when he was six years old, and his father passed away when Arnold was in his 20s. Arnold never married and had no children. So when he passed away earlier this month at the age of 98, the call was put out for pallbearers and attendees for his funeral.

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Pallbearers and attendees are being sought for the funeral of 98-year-old WW2 veteran John Bernard Arnold III, who died on May 6th with no living relatives.



Visitation will be this Monday, May 18th at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Hanson, Massachusetts at 10am.



A funeral mass… — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 15, 2026

Hundreds of people showed up for Mr. Arnold at his funeral yesterday, where he was laid to rest with full military honors.

🚨#BREAKING: Hundreds of people have just shown up to the funeral of 98-year old John Bernard Arnold III, a WW2 veteran with no known relatives.



The public was invited to attend to ensure the veteran was honored and not laid to rest alone.



Hundreds came. Absolutely beautiful. pic.twitter.com/4iqfwfQLha — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 18, 2026

Here's more:

State and local police alongside fire departments, EMT, state officials, veterans, and residents from all over took up the call, gathering at the memorial where there was no eulogy. Arnold had actually planned his own funeral over ten years ago, ensuring that there were a few brief remarks and that everyone knew he was a man of deep faith and loved his country. While Arnold had no remaining blood family, he spent much of his later years at the Garrison Veterans Home, which soon became his new family "He walked into the room and he lit up the room. No matter what you are going through, he always knew how to bring a smile, make you laugh," said Hailey Munroe, who looked after Arnold at the Garrison Veterans Home.

Arnold served aboard the U.S.S. Houston.

Hundreds of people show up for the funeral of a World War II veteran with no family in Massachusetts.



WWII Veteran John Bernard Arnold III, a 98-year-old living in East Bridgewater, was only 6 when his mother died. His father passed away when Arnold was in his 20s.



Arnold never… pic.twitter.com/ijYKldeb3w — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2026

Arnold reportedly planned his funeral a decade ago, so people would know his deep faith and the love he had for the United States.

This is how it’s done…



98-year-old John Bernard Arnold II was a WWII veteran with no known relatives—thankfully, hundreds of patriots showed up to honor him. pic.twitter.com/qKq66X32NG — Amjed Y (@AmjedYacu) May 19, 2026

He was buried at Cedar Knoll Cemetery in Taunton.

Fair winds and following seas, sailor.

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