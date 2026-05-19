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Tipsheet

The Best of America: Hundreds of Patriots Attended Funeral for World War II Navy Veteran

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 19, 2026 1:30 PM
The Best of America: Hundreds of Patriots Attended Funeral for World War II Navy Veteran
Enterline Design Services LLC/iStock/Getty Images Plus

World War II Navy veteran John Bernard Arnold III died earlier this month. Arnold's mother died when he was six years old, and his father passed away when Arnold was in his 20s. Arnold never married and had no children. So when he passed away earlier this month at the age of 98, the call was put out for pallbearers and attendees for his funeral.

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Hundreds of people showed up for Mr. Arnold at his funeral yesterday, where he was laid to rest with full military honors.

Here's more:

State and local police alongside fire departments, EMT, state officials, veterans, and residents from all over took up the call, gathering at the memorial where there was no eulogy. Arnold had actually planned his own funeral over ten years ago, ensuring that there were a few brief remarks and that everyone knew he was a man of deep faith and loved his country.  

While Arnold had no remaining blood family, he spent much of his later years at the Garrison Veterans Home, which soon became his new family 

"He walked into the room and he lit up the room. No matter what you are going through, he always knew how to bring a smile, make you laugh," said Hailey Munroe, who looked after Arnold at the Garrison Veterans Home.

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Arnold served aboard the U.S.S. Houston.

Arnold reportedly planned his funeral a decade ago, so people would know his deep faith and the love he had for the United States.

He was buried at Cedar Knoll Cemetery in Taunton. 

Fair winds and following seas, sailor.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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