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Tipsheet

President Trump Takes Aim at Thomas Massie on the Eve of Kentucky's Primary

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 18, 2026 1:15 PM
President Trump Takes Aim at Thomas Massie on the Eve of Kentucky's Primary
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Tomorrow's Republican primary in Kentucky is going to be closely watched and hotly contested as Captain Ed Gallrein faces off against the incumbent, Thomas Massie. President Trump has endorsed Gallrein, as Massie has become one of the President's most outspoken critics and a major obstacle in Congress. Massie routinely votes against Republican legislation, has worked with Democrats on the Epstein files, and opposes support of Israel.

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A bunch of Leftists have endorsed Massie, including Ro Khanna and AOC, which tells us everything we need to know about this election.

Last night, President Trump went to Truth Social to post about the race and blasted Massie."

"Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won big SIX TIMES, including all Primaries, must be thrown out of office, ASAP! He is the Worst “Republican” Congressman in History, voting against Tax Cuts, the Wall, Law Enforcement, and in favor of the Transgender Mutilization of our Children, Men playing in Women’s Sports, and so many more horrible things. The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that will help us do that is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true America First Patriot," the President wrote.

"A Brave Combat Veteran, Ed knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," the President continued. "Additionally, as a very successful Businessman, Ed knows how to create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., support our Amazing Farmers and American Agriculture, Unleash American Energy Dominance, and Champion our Nation’s Golden Age. In Congress, he will fight tirelessly to keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN PARTY THOMAS MASSIE

President Trump also reiterated his endorsement of Gallrien.

"The Great People of Kentucky are wise to Massie — He only votes against the Republican Party, making life very easy for the Radical Left. Unlike 'lightweight' Massie, a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Election Day is Tuesday, May 19th. VOTE FOR ED GALLREIN — HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," the President finished.

This morning, he returned to Truth Social to encourage Kentucky to oust Massie. 

"The worst Congressman in the long and storied history of the Republican Party, is Thomas Massie. He is an obstructionist and a fool. Vote him out of office tomorrow, Tuesday. It will be a great day for America!" the President wrote.

The race has been one of the most expensive House Primaries in history, with more than $20 million in spending. Some polling shows Gallrein with a significant lead over Massie, 53 to 45, when leaning voters are included. There's a reason Massie and his backers are panicking. In Louisiana, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy lost his primary race last week. Cassidy was one of the Republicans who voted to convict President Trump in his impeachment trial. And in Indiana, several state Republicans who opposed redistricting the Congressional maps were ousted earlier this month in the political equivalent of the Game of Thrones Red Wedding.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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