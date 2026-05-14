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Tipsheet

'A Slap in the Face:' Guess Where Zohran Mamdani Made Cuts to NYC's Budget

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 14, 2026 7:30 AM
'A Slap in the Face:' Guess Where Zohran Mamdani Made Cuts to NYC's Budget
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Just yesterday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was bragging about closing the city's budget deficit without cutting services. It's a lie, of course. He "closed" the deficit by delaying the city's pension payments and taking a bailout from Albany, which means he did it off the backs of working New Yorkers and not by "taxing the rich."

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But it turns out there are some cuts he made, specifically to services for veterans, including events like parades. Veterans are calling it a "slap in the face."

Here's more:

Critics pushed back on Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed city budget Wednesday as it emerged he planned to cut $1 million from veterans services and events including a ticker-tape parade for former service men and women.

The Department of Veterans Services’ budget would drop from about $7.6 million in the fiscal year 2026 adopted budget to $6.6 million in Mamdani’s proposal for 2027 that he unveiled Tuesday — a reduction of more than 13%, according to city records.

Service-disabled Marine Corps veteran Osbert Orduna called the move “a slap in the face” to veterans, especially those living with visible and invisible wounds of war.

This tracks, of course. Democrats and Democratic Socialists like Mamdani hate America, and they certainly despise the men and women who sacrificed to protect our nation and the world.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS NEW YORK VETERANS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

This would be a good idea.

Yes, he does.

Without cutting services, in his own words.

He lied.

"There will be endless billions for progressive nonprofits to 'organize' on behalf of the DSA and for useless pet projects and leftist special interests, but our veterans get less in the annual budget than we spend to build a single public toilet. It's a disgrace," Paladino wrote. "My district has the largest number of veterans per capita in the entire city, and my district office hosts the first and only veteran resource center in New York. I meet these men and women every day and my office tries to do everything we can for them, but we're already operating on a shoestring and it's heartbreaking to think we're going to have even less to offer them."

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Bronx borough president Vanessa L. Gibson said they will be advocating for a restoration of these funds in the final budget.

"It’s insulting to cut any resources and programs from our veterans and military families for their service and sacrifice to this Nation. I hope this can be reversed," Gibson wrote on X.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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