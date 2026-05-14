'A Slap in the Face:' Guess Where Zohran Mamdani Made Cuts to NYC's Budget

Just yesterday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was bragging about closing the city's budget deficit without cutting services. It's a lie, of course. He "closed" the deficit by delaying the city's pension payments and taking a bailout from Albany, which means he did it off the backs of working New Yorkers and not by "taxing the rich."

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But it turns out there are some cuts he made, specifically to services for veterans, including events like parades. Veterans are calling it a "slap in the face."

Mamdani blasted for planned cuts to veterans services, axing events including parade https://t.co/54R2kCqJLx pic.twitter.com/ncBl5GmNOM — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2026

Here's more:

Critics pushed back on Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed city budget Wednesday as it emerged he planned to cut $1 million from veterans services and events including a ticker-tape parade for former service men and women. The Department of Veterans Services’ budget would drop from about $7.6 million in the fiscal year 2026 adopted budget to $6.6 million in Mamdani’s proposal for 2027 that he unveiled Tuesday — a reduction of more than 13%, according to city records. Service-disabled Marine Corps veteran Osbert Orduna called the move “a slap in the face” to veterans, especially those living with visible and invisible wounds of war.

This tracks, of course. Democrats and Democratic Socialists like Mamdani hate America, and they certainly despise the men and women who sacrificed to protect our nation and the world.

To be expected from a commie foreigner with nothing but contempt for our nation.

He should be denaturalized for immigration fraud&laws should be enacted to prevent any foreign born from holding public office in our country. pic.twitter.com/uraLbW1aFf — Suburban Mom for Trump (@magagirl1234) May 14, 2026

This would be a good idea.

He’s not American. He doesn’t care about our history or the people in it. He cares about a Marxist agenda. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) May 14, 2026

Yes, he does.

Oh but I thought he was a savior and balanced the budget 🤔 — blonde little Phoenix 🐦‍🔥 (@NotABotBlonde) May 13, 2026

Without cutting services, in his own words.

He lied.

It's quite simple actually. The mayor isn't an American in any meaningful way other than paperwork, and in fact seems to hold nothing but contempt for our traditions and values, so why would we expect him to care about the men and women who fought and sacrificed to defend this… https://t.co/bnhkiVqYj2 — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) May 14, 2026

"There will be endless billions for progressive nonprofits to 'organize' on behalf of the DSA and for useless pet projects and leftist special interests, but our veterans get less in the annual budget than we spend to build a single public toilet. It's a disgrace," Paladino wrote. "My district has the largest number of veterans per capita in the entire city, and my district office hosts the first and only veteran resource center in New York. I meet these men and women every day and my office tries to do everything we can for them, but we're already operating on a shoestring and it's heartbreaking to think we're going to have even less to offer them."

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Bronx borough president Vanessa L. Gibson said they will be advocating for a restoration of these funds in the final budget.

Any cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs budget is extremely concerning. We will be advocating for these cuts to be restored in the final budget.



It’s insulting to cut any resources and programs from our veterans and military families for their service and sacrifice to… https://t.co/czo3EARc3O — Hon. Vanessa L. Gibson, MPA (She, Her, Hers) (@BPGibson2025) May 14, 2026

"It’s insulting to cut any resources and programs from our veterans and military families for their service and sacrifice to this Nation. I hope this can be reversed," Gibson wrote on X.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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