As People Worry About the Hantavirus, Some Recall This Scary Story Out of Australia

Oh, So That's Why a Utah Supreme Court Judge Resigned
Oh, So That's Why a Utah Supreme Court Judge Resigned
This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All
This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being...
The Dems' VA Map Got Trashed by the State Supreme Court...and They're Not Handling It Well
The Dems' VA Map Got Trashed by the State Supreme Court...and They're Not...
Kathy Hochul Gets Torn to Pieces Over Her 'Ghost Gun' Nonsense
Kathy Hochul Gets Torn to Pieces Over Her 'Ghost Gun' Nonsense
VIP
NY Times Struggles With Court Rulings, Discrimination, and a Complaint by an Anonymous Employee
NY Times Struggles With Court Rulings, Discrimination, and a Complaint by an Anonymous...
Gavin Newsom Is So Serious About Cracking Down on Crime, He's Doing This Now
Gavin Newsom Is So Serious About Cracking Down on Crime, He's Doing This...
Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic
Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic
New York Turns Blind Eye to Crazy Man Terrorizing Bronx Apartment Building
New York Turns Blind Eye to Crazy Man Terrorizing Bronx Apartment Building
Woman Who Led Police on Multi-State Chase Learns the Hard Way She's Going to Face Consequences
Woman Who Led Police on Multi-State Chase Learns the Hard Way She's Going...
Victor Davis Hanson Reveals How Democrats Plan to Hold On to Power
Victor Davis Hanson Reveals How Democrats Plan to Hold On to Power
VIP
The Future of LA: Watch This Mayoral Candidate Blame a Company For Making Their Product Easy to Steal
The Future of LA: Watch This Mayoral Candidate Blame a Company For Making...
Rhode Island Man Charged With Using Identities of 18 People — Some Deceased — to Steal $69k SNAP Benefits
Rhode Island Man Charged With Using Identities of 18 People — Some Deceased...
Freedom, Not Planning, Made America an Innovation Superpower
Freedom, Not Planning, Made America an Innovation Superpower
Trump Administration Releases Giant Haul of UFO Files
Trump Administration Releases Giant Haul of UFO Files
Tipsheet

As People Worry About the Hantavirus, Some Recall This Scary Story Out of Australia

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 08, 2026 4:15 PM
As People Worry About the Hantavirus, Some Recall This Scary Story Out of Australia
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

An outbreak of the hantavirus on a cruise ship has many worried we're about to experience COVID 2.0. The WHO said the other day that this is different, and that the hantavirus — a rat-borne illness — is better known than SARS-CoV-2 was. But with reports that almost two dozen of the cruise ship passengers have returned home, many are worried there's another pandemic on the horizon.

Advertisement

This writer's older sons, who were 13 and ten during COVID, both expressed such concerns.

We'll see what happens, but someone raised a very interesting connection. Two years ago, more than 300 vials containing deadly viruses went missing from an Australian lab. 

Here was some reporting at the time.

"The most likely cause of the 'disappearance' is thought to be the loss of containers during transfer to a new freezer. The Ministry of Health is conducting an investigation," the post notes.

According to the WHO, there were anywhere between 10,000 to 100,000 hantavirus infections globally each year, concentrated mostly in Asia and Europe. From 1993 to 2023, there have been fewer than 900 laboratory-confirmed cases in the U.S. One of the most notable ones was Betsy Arakawa, the wife of actor Gene Hackman. She died of the virus at their New Mexico home in March of last year.

Recommended

This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

COVID-19

It's possible the vials were simply lost in a transfer to a new freezer, but with the hantavirus making headlines right now, people are remembering this and are concerned.

Authorities are urging calm and said the risk to the public is low.

And it's important to stay calm.

So many people will revolt if the government tries lockdowns and pandemic precautions again.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why a Utah Supreme Court Judge Resigned Matt Vespa
Victor Davis Hanson Reveals How Democrats Plan to Hold On to Power Dmitri Bolt
Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom Is So Serious About Cracking Down on Crime, He's Doing This Now Amy Curtis
Nick Shirley Was Asked If He Worries His Reporting Demonizes Immigrants—His Answer Was Simple Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement