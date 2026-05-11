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Speaker Mike Johnson Calls Out Dems' for 'Stunning' Plan to Nuke Judicial Branch of Government

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 11, 2026 9:30 AM
Speaker Mike Johnson Calls Out Dems' for 'Stunning' Plan to Nuke Judicial Branch of Government
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

In response to Texas redistricting, Democrats pushed for "maximum warfare," with Hakeem Jeffries saying he wanted Democrats to fight everywhere to disenfranchise Republican voters wherever they could. There's a problem with that, however: Republicans run the majority of statehouses, and Democrats have already maxed out gerrymandering in places like the Northeast, where several states have had zero Republican representation for years.

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Now, Democrats lost their battle in Virginia, after the Virginia Supreme Court ruled the redistricting referendum was unconstitutional and the party is not happy.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson reminded House Democrats it was they who started the redistricting fight before the 2024 election, and called them out for their reported plans to nuke the Virginia Supreme Court as revenge.

Democrats have also vowed to do this federally if they regain power.

They don't have the ability to create positive policy, because they have no positive policies.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MIKE JOHNSON REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

Break the law and destroy the judicial system in the process.

That's the only flaw in his statements. They've been anarchists for a while.

Yes.

The Democrats scream that Republicans are dictators, fascists, and tyrants. But when they don't get their way, they seek to remove all the guardrails that curb their power. That's what tyrants do.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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