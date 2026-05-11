Speaker Mike Johnson Calls Out Dems' for 'Stunning' Plan to Nuke Judicial Branch of Government

In response to Texas redistricting, Democrats pushed for "maximum warfare," with Hakeem Jeffries saying he wanted Democrats to fight everywhere to disenfranchise Republican voters wherever they could. There's a problem with that, however: Republicans run the majority of statehouses, and Democrats have already maxed out gerrymandering in places like the Northeast, where several states have had zero Republican representation for years.

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Now, Democrats lost their battle in Virginia, after the Virginia Supreme Court ruled the redistricting referendum was unconstitutional and the party is not happy.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson reminded House Democrats it was they who started the redistricting fight before the 2024 election, and called them out for their reported plans to nuke the Virginia Supreme Court as revenge.

House Democrats started the current mid-decade redistricting battle in NY before the 2024 election. Now that it’s backfired on them, they are pushing a stunning next step: nuke the judicial branch of government and pack the court!



They are anarchists now. https://t.co/HUshYvrXSd — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 11, 2026

Democrats have also vowed to do this federally if they regain power.

Imagine if Democrats like Jeffries fought as hard to create positive policy for America as he did to cheat elections with redistricting. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 11, 2026

They don't have the ability to create positive policy, because they have no positive policies.

They thought the Supreme Court in VA would rule in their favor but that didnt happen. Now they are scrambling to find ways to break the law. — Jamison (@Jamison247) May 11, 2026

Break the law and destroy the judicial system in the process.

I dispute your use of the word “now” https://t.co/P0g5CUATuQ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 11, 2026

That's the only flaw in his statements. They've been anarchists for a while.

Are we becoming a Banana Republic due to the actions of the party saying Trump is a threat to deomocrscy? https://t.co/iGl4mKT8WF — James Donahue (@JamesDonahue20) May 11, 2026

Yes.

This is exactly what dictators do! The left wants total control by any means. https://t.co/eUaXOU5764 — @Lneallucky2 (@Gandolfpepe) May 11, 2026

The Democrats scream that Republicans are dictators, fascists, and tyrants. But when they don't get their way, they seek to remove all the guardrails that curb their power. That's what tyrants do.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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