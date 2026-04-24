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It Sure Sounds Like Hakeem Jeffries Just Tried to Threaten the VA Supreme Court

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 10:30 AM
It Sure Sounds Like Hakeem Jeffries Just Tried to Threaten the VA Supreme Court
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Less than 24 hours after Democrats eked out a narrow win in their Virginia redistricting scheme, a court rightly blocked the new Congressional maps from being enacted, calling the referendum and gerrymandered maps unconstitutional. The court is correct, of course, for a variety of reasons. 

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But the case will have to go before Virginia's State Supreme Court, which declined to rule on the issue before the vote on April 21. Legal experts said the court did this because if the referendum failed, they would have no need to get involved, and others noted on procedural matters, the Virginia Supreme Court has been relatively sound. That gives those who oppose the maps hope for a favorable ruling.

Are Democrats worried that the Virginia Supreme Court might actually overturn their unconstitutional power grab? 

It sure seems House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is concerned, and it also appears as though he's trying to intimidate the Virginia Supreme Court into upholding the map.

"The law is with us in Virginia," Jeffries said. "The facts are with us in Virginia, and the people are with us in Virginia. There's no basis in law or fact for the Virginia Supreme Court under the Constitution that exists, particularly in the aftermath of a people-approved referendum to allow it to move forward."

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Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER GERRYMANDERING HAKEEM JEFFRIES SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

This is not true, of course. Under Virginia law, Democrats couldn't even bring forth the referendum after the early voting in last year's election began. They did it anyway. The Constitution prohibited it.

And just a few years ago, the people approved the non-partisan redistricting commission that made Virginia's maps the fairest in the nation.

But this illustrates the dangers of democracy. We cannot have a society where 50 plus one percent of the vote get to decide things for the other 49 percent without representation.

He's lying. He knows he's lying. He's hoping to use his authority and his lies to sway the Virginia Supreme Court.

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They will absolutely attack the Virginia Supreme Court justices if they overturn this referendum.

And then they'll turn around and accuse Republicans of weaponizing the government.

Several states did, and the courts overturned those "people-approved" referendums.

Yes, they do.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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