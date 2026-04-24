It Sure Sounds Like Hakeem Jeffries Just Tried to Threaten the VA Supreme Court

Less than 24 hours after Democrats eked out a narrow win in their Virginia redistricting scheme, a court rightly blocked the new Congressional maps from being enacted, calling the referendum and gerrymandered maps unconstitutional. The court is correct, of course, for a variety of reasons.

Advertisement

But the case will have to go before Virginia's State Supreme Court, which declined to rule on the issue before the vote on April 21. Legal experts said the court did this because if the referendum failed, they would have no need to get involved, and others noted on procedural matters, the Virginia Supreme Court has been relatively sound. That gives those who oppose the maps hope for a favorable ruling.

Are Democrats worried that the Virginia Supreme Court might actually overturn their unconstitutional power grab?

It sure seems House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is concerned, and it also appears as though he's trying to intimidate the Virginia Supreme Court into upholding the map.

Hakeem Jeffries to Virginia Supreme Court: Uphold Spanbergers map 'or else.'



It's like he's trying to scare them into bending the knee.



They're relying on the leftwing judiciary to hand them a victory. Nothing more. If that doesn't happen, they're FCKED. pic.twitter.com/Yq3HVteK39 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 22, 2026

"The law is with us in Virginia," Jeffries said. "The facts are with us in Virginia, and the people are with us in Virginia. There's no basis in law or fact for the Virginia Supreme Court under the Constitution that exists, particularly in the aftermath of a people-approved referendum to allow it to move forward."

This is not true, of course. Under Virginia law, Democrats couldn't even bring forth the referendum after the early voting in last year's election began. They did it anyway. The Constitution prohibited it.

And just a few years ago, the people approved the non-partisan redistricting commission that made Virginia's maps the fairest in the nation.

But this illustrates the dangers of democracy. We cannot have a society where 50 plus one percent of the vote get to decide things for the other 49 percent without representation.

As usual, moron .@RepJeffries is wrong about everything.



1. The law is absolutely NOT with Dems in VA. They broke every law to get this done

2. The facts are 45-48% of the state is disenfranchised by this

3. The election was fraught with fraud and still was basically a 50/50 tie — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) April 23, 2026

He's lying. He knows he's lying. He's hoping to use his authority and his lies to sway the Virginia Supreme Court.

Again, Dems threaten to investigate someone for enforcing the law, while supporting criminals, illegals, & cheating by ignoring the written procedures.

Dems are anti-law and order, pro chaos and abuse of power.

How can anyone trust a party who doesn’t follow the laws they wrote? — Dev (@Dodge57man) April 23, 2026

Advertisement

They will absolutely attack the Virginia Supreme Court justices if they overturn this referendum.

Democrats: Ignore the constitution and existing laws and do what we tell you to do or else.



At least the mob pretends to be helping you. https://t.co/2zKBrYyYx0 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 23, 2026

And then they'll turn around and accuse Republicans of weaponizing the government.

Didn't California once amend its constitution banning same-sex marriage and a judge ruled the constitutional amendment unconstitutional? https://t.co/G7q7aJou5M — Supreme Leader in waiting Dennis (@Buzzsaws1990) April 23, 2026

Several states did, and the courts overturned those "people-approved" referendums.

They want total and full control of our nation forever https://t.co/MiU3VBbB6E — Tracie James (@TracieJames777) April 22, 2026

Yes, they do.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.