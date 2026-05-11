Secretary of War Hegseth Is Slamming Mark Kelly Again. Here's Why.

Senator Mark Kelly has made a name for himself lying about and fighting the Trump administration at every step. It's been so brazen and blatant that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth tried to cut his pay over the Seditious Six controversy (a move a federal judge blocked in February).

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But over the weekend, Kelly may have landed himself in hot water again, this time with a classified briefing.

CBS's Margaret Brennan first reported on X that Kelly said it's "shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines," referring to U.S. weapons stockplies

After hearing the Pentagon classified brief on Iran war impact on US weapons stockpiles, Senator Mark Kelly says it is "shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines." He said the Tomahawks, ATACMS, SM-3, THAAD rounds, Patriot rounds, so those interceptor rounds to defend… — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) May 10, 2026

"He says it'll take years to replenish those stockpiles, which could affect a hypothetical US conflict with China," Brennan wrote.

Thank You for helping Mark Kelly incriminate himself.

Speaking about the information from a classified briefing is deeply illegal.



He got lucky with his seditious attempts to undermine the CinC by claiming illegal orders were given



This one is going to bite him. https://t.co/26nT4UR615 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 11, 2026

Here's hoping.

Didn’t Mark Kelly cheerlead us depleting our stockpiles for Ukraine? Why is he now leaving a classified briefing about our stockpiles and blabbing to our enemies about it? How is that not giving aid to enemies of the US @SenMarkKelly? https://t.co/xr02Yb32pH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 11, 2026

All excellent questions.

Secretary Hegseth asked, yet again, if Kelly violated his oath to score political points against Trump, and said the Department of War legal counsel will look into the matter.

“Captain” Mark Kelly strikes again.



Now he’s blabbing on TV (falsely & dumbly) about a *CLASSIFIED* Pentagon briefing he received.



Did he violate his oath…again? @DeptofWar legal counsel will review. https://t.co/mPBZHxZqpr — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 10, 2026

Kelly said he did nothing wrong.

We had this conversation in a public hearing a week ago and you said it would take “years” to replenish some of these stockpiles. That’s not classified, it’s a quote from you. This war is coming at a serious cost and you and the president still haven’t explained to the American… https://t.co/q3wX9AjRzO pic.twitter.com/5q7Gg81Xtg — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) May 11, 2026

But as several people pointed out, this argument doesn't hold water.

"Some of these stockpiles" is an unclassified description.



Listing the munitions in question by name is a classified description.



Stop lying, Senator Kelly (D-Sedition). — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 11, 2026

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Literally nowhere in that discussion is a public statement about the depth of our interceptor magazines. That info is obviously classified and wouldn't be discussed at a public hearing.



Better find a good military lawyer. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 11, 2026

Unfortunately, we would not be surprised if some judge blocked efforts to hold Kelly accountable once more.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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