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Tipsheet

Secretary of War Hegseth Is Slamming Mark Kelly Again. Here's Why.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 11, 2026 11:15 AM
Secretary of War Hegseth Is Slamming Mark Kelly Again. Here's Why.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senator Mark Kelly has made a name for himself lying about and fighting the Trump administration at every step. It's been so brazen and blatant that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth tried to cut his pay over the Seditious Six controversy (a move a federal judge blocked in February).

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But over the weekend, Kelly may have landed himself in hot water again, this time with a classified briefing.

CBS's Margaret Brennan first reported on X that Kelly said it's "shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines," referring to U.S. weapons stockplies

"He says it'll take years to replenish those stockpiles, which could affect a hypothetical US conflict with China," Brennan wrote.

Here's hoping.

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Related:

MARK KELLY NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH DEPARTMENT OF WAR

All excellent questions.

Secretary Hegseth asked, yet again, if Kelly violated his oath to score political points against Trump, and said the Department of War legal counsel will look into the matter.

Kelly said he did nothing wrong.

But as several people pointed out, this argument doesn't hold water.

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Unfortunately, we would not be surprised if some judge blocked efforts to hold Kelly accountable once more.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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