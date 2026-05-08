Prominent Michigan Democrat and Friend of Gretchen Whitmer Indicted on Major Felony Charges

Fay Beydoun, a prominent Michigan Democrat and friend of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, was just indicted on 16 felony charges for allegedly stealing $20 million from the state.
Gretchen Whitmer's best friend indicted on 16 felony charges in messy fraud case for 'stealing $20M from the state' https://t.co/OUAssia5XG— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 7, 2026
Beydoun has been a prominent figure in Democratic circles for years, contributing tens of thousands of dollars to candidates statewide, including more than $20,000 to Whitmer's campaigns.
She also hosted a Whitmer fundraiser at her home that raised $13,500.
Whitmer later appointed her to the executive board of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the state agency focused on economic growth.
...
While serving on the MEDC executive committee, Beydoun obtained a Michigan enhancement grant in 2022 to launch Global Link International, a business accelerator in Oakland County. She was appointed by Whitmer to the board in 2019. MEDC's senior leadership was in charge of approving the grants.
She had previously sought a separate grant for the American Arab Chamber of Commerce, where she served as executive director - and it was the Chamber, according to Michigan journalist and podcast host Charlie LeDuff, that ultimately reported her to authorities.
'Why were there charges? Because the Chamber of Commerce was loud about it. They are very powerful. It's an evenly mixed board, political for sure,' LeDuff said.
'If they weren't complaining, you wouldn't see this,' LeDuff added.
The MEDC was responsible for administering the grant.
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According to The Daily Mail, they reached out to Whitmer's office did not respond for their request to comment.
Gretchen Whitmer's friend and prominent Michigan Democrat Fay Beydoun, indicted on 16 felony charges for allegedly stealing $20 million from the state— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 8, 2026
Whitmer appointed her to a state board who oversaw certain grants. She allegedly applied for a grant with forged documents and… pic.twitter.com/UfHiPGZrPK
The hubris is incredible.
Democrats are thieves, America.— James Wood 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@William96348305) May 8, 2026
Hard to argue otherwise.
Democrat corruption— WOLFDOG (@JP5671204772902) May 8, 2026
Michigan AG Dana Nessel alleges Beydoun secured a $20 million state grant for a global business accelerator via forged documents and invoices, then diverted funds for her $550,000 salary and personal expenses like rugs. pic.twitter.com/U3JdRJaHEW
And they don't care.
Yet another Democrat grifting the taxpayer.— Ironball (@Ironball_T) May 8, 2026
The party of fraud and corruption nationwide hundreds and hundreds of billions.pic.twitter.com/pPTCC0DWyX
As this writer has long argued, most of our deficit would likely disappear if we ended fraud and waste.
Glad people are finally talking about this. Up until recently if you mentioned it you were a right wing conspiracy theorist https://t.co/RRdwJj6eXD— Patrick Seven (@Patrick98109645) May 8, 2026
Today's "right-wing conspiracy" is tomorrow's headline.
Anyone else starting to understand that grants seem to be used as hush money, protecting anyone from asking where all the tax money goes?— Podpinions (@podpinions) May 8, 2026
If Medicaid and Social Security are going broke. How is there money for Grants? https://t.co/Om4uNfCnhj
Because saying Medicaid and Social Security — things people rely on — are going broke makes headlines and causes panic. Saying a grant is going away does not. Schools do this all the time by threatening to get rid of music, art, and sports instead of cutting an administrative position or two.
Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.
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