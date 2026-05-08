Another Activist Judge Issues Laughable Ruling About DOGE Grant Terminations

We're getting tired of activist judges undermining the Trump administration and its work to control wasteful spending, end fraud, and right America's fiscal ship. Countless judges have ruled against the Trump administration not because the administration is wrong, but because they don't like the President and his policy choices, and another judge did that with a ruling against Elon Musk's DOGE.

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Elon Musk’s DOGE “blatantly used” race, gender and other protected characteristics to execute the largest mass termination of federal grants in the history of the National Endowment for the Humanities, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. https://t.co/hwzwfkkLBS — ABC News (@ABC) May 7, 2026

Here's more:

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency “blatantly used” race, gender and other protected characteristics to execute the largest mass termination of federal grants in the history of the National Endowment for the Humanities, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon declared the terminations unlawful, concluded that the DOGE staffers lacked the authority to make those decisions, and blocked the Trump administration from carrying out the grant terminations. “There can be no serious dispute that the review process implemented by DOGE did not conform to, or even resemble, NEH’s ordinary grant-review process,” Judge McMahon wrote.

So, awarding grants on the basis of certain characteristics is good. But ending discriminatory grants is bad. Got it.

Firing ppl based off race bad.



Drawing congressional maps based off race good.



Lmfao I mean, I just wish ppl would stay consistent so the rest of us who don’t want to play this dumb a** game can keep up. — Libs Of Chicago (@Libs_OfChicago) May 8, 2026

This is Calvinball, and the rules will keep changing to benefit the Left.

Bingo.

Sounds like the opposite of truth. — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) May 8, 2026

Because it is.

Same vibes. Ignore it.

The judge is a Democrat, and will be overruled. — Calvin Dodge (@caldodge) May 8, 2026

Probably. They know this, too, but they're hoping to run out the clock until the midterms or 2028 so Democrats can regain power.

National Endowment for the Humanities uses race, gender and other protected characteristics to spread socialism. It’s packed full of hardcore leftists. — Lorenzo Ferraris (@turningabout) May 8, 2026

Which is why judges are defending it.

>hand out grants and jobs to progressive pet races

>watch them get cut

>federal judge rules that the cuts were because the cuts targeted the pet races and that is NOT ALLOWED https://t.co/m3nzNjgMCb pic.twitter.com/Tg324bK9rv — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) May 8, 2026

Nailed it.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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