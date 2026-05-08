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Another Activist Judge Issues Laughable Ruling About DOGE Grant Terminations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 08, 2026 2:00 PM
Another Activist Judge Issues Laughable Ruling About DOGE Grant Terminations
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We're getting tired of activist judges undermining the Trump administration and its work to control wasteful spending, end fraud, and right America's fiscal ship. Countless judges have ruled against the Trump administration not because the administration is wrong, but because they don't like the President and his policy choices, and another judge did that with a ruling against Elon Musk's DOGE.

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Here's more:

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency “blatantly used” race, gender and other protected characteristics to execute the largest mass termination of federal grants in the history of the National Endowment for the Humanities, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. 

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon declared the terminations unlawful, concluded that the DOGE staffers lacked the authority to make those decisions, and blocked the Trump administration from carrying out the grant terminations. 

“There can be no serious dispute that the review process implemented by DOGE did not conform to, or even resemble, NEH’s ordinary grant-review process,” Judge McMahon wrote.

 So, awarding grants on the basis of certain characteristics is good. But ending discriminatory grants is bad. Got it.

This is Calvinball, and the rules will keep changing to benefit the Left.

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Related:

DOGE ELON MUSK JUDGES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Bingo.

Because it is.

Same vibes. Ignore it.

Probably. They know this, too, but they're hoping to run out the clock until the midterms or 2028 so Democrats can regain power.

Which is why judges are defending it.

Nailed it.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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