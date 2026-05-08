A Serial Rapist Who Terrorized Indianapolis for Years Is an Illegal Alien

No one is shocked by this news. For a decade, women in Indianapolis were terrorized by a serial rapist. Now, thanks to ICE and the FBI, that suspect has not only bee nbusted, but he's been identified as Leonel Catalan-Torreblanca, an illegal alien.

Advertisement

Serial rapist who rampaged through Indianapolis for a decade ID'd as illegal migrant thanks to ICE, feds say https://t.co/CQ4dTlS0SD pic.twitter.com/5H99mMfao6 — New York Post (@nypost) May 7, 2026

Here's more:

An ICE DNA collection program for immigrants helped to nab a serial rapist who has been attacking women across Indianapolis for more than a day, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed. Illegal immigrant Leonel Catalán-Torreblanca, 51, is now facing 30 charges, including rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, and strangulation related to attacks spanning 2013 to 2024, Fox News Digital reported. Despite authorities suspecting a link between the sexual assaults, they had not been able to identify Catalan-Torreblanca as a suspect because he was not on the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database. His only prior criminal history was a misdemeanor DUI arrest, which does not require a DNA swab, according to authorities. But that changed after a recent ICE raid allowed Catalan-Torreblanca’s DNA profile to be entered into CODIS — and it allegedly matched DNA profiles from the locations of the alleged sexual assaults.

FBI Director Kash Patel called the takedown of Catalan-Torreblanca "tremendous work across the board."

Illegal immigrant alleged serial rapist arrested after years on the run thanks to @FBI’s advanced DNA system, apprehended in less than 4 hours after positive match- tremendous work with our partners across the board. https://t.co/r4gGlvYH2f — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 7, 2026

It is tremendous work, and women in Indianapolis are safer tonight because of it.

We need to stop referring to these people as “migrants.” That implies that they’re seasonal foreign workers. We need to start calling them what they are: invaders and aliens — Crow Nester 🇺🇸 (@Crow_Nester) May 8, 2026

And criminals.

Deport them all



We’ve experienced an invasion https://t.co/ddXTbHr6XG — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 7, 2026

Deport them all.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.