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A Serial Rapist Who Terrorized Indianapolis for Years Is an Illegal Alien

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 08, 2026 12:00 PM
A Serial Rapist Who Terrorized Indianapolis for Years Is an Illegal Alien
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

No one is shocked by this news. For a decade, women in Indianapolis were terrorized by a serial rapist. Now, thanks to ICE and the FBI, that suspect has not only bee nbusted, but he's been identified as Leonel Catalan-Torreblanca, an illegal alien.

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An ICE DNA collection program for immigrants helped to nab a serial rapist who has been attacking women across Indianapolis for more than a day, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed.

Illegal immigrant Leonel Catalán-Torreblanca, 51, is now facing 30 charges, including rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, and strangulation related to attacks spanning 2013 to 2024, Fox News Digital reported.

Despite authorities suspecting a link between the sexual assaults, they had not been able to identify Catalan-Torreblanca as a suspect because he was not on the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database.

His only prior criminal history was a misdemeanor DUI arrest, which does not require a DNA swab, according to authorities.

But that changed after a recent ICE raid allowed Catalan-Torreblanca’s DNA profile to be entered into CODIS — and it allegedly matched DNA profiles from the locations of the alleged sexual assaults.

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Related:

CRIME FBI ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

FBI Director Kash Patel called the takedown of Catalan-Torreblanca "tremendous work across the board."

It is tremendous work, and women in Indianapolis are safer tonight because of it.

And criminals.

Deport them all.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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