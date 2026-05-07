Police Apprehend Suspect in Mass Shooting at Oklahoma Campground

Late on May 3, an armed suspect opened fire on a party at an Oklahoma campground. Initial reports said ten people were wounded. Later, the total was updated to almost two dozen people were injured, and one woman died. Now, police have apprehended a suspect in connection with that shooting.

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Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a mass shooting that left one woman dead and 22 other people wounded last weekend during a nighttime party beside an Oklahoma lake. https://t.co/ztdoYJIhbp — CNN (@CNN) May 7, 2026

Here's more:

Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a mass shooting that left one woman dead and 22 other people wounded last weekend during a nighttime party beside an Oklahoma lake. Police in Edmond announced that Jaylan A. Davis was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting, which erupted after an argument broke out amid a large crowd gathered at Arcadia Lake in that Oklahoma City suburb. Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger said at a news conference that the charge against Davis was in the process of being upgraded to felony murder following the death of an 18-year-old woman from her shooting injuries. Police identified the deceased woman as Avianna Smith-Gray.

Here's Davis' mugshot.

18-year-old Jaylan A. Davis has been identified in the mass shooting that killed 1 person and injured 22 others during a “Sunday Funday” party in Edmond, Oklahoma. He turned himself in. pic.twitter.com/rgW8AsiIoN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 6, 2026

Davis is now facing a felony murder charge in the death of the young woman, identified as Avianna Smith-Gray.

Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger announced during a press conference this afternoon that investigators have arrested 18-year-old Jaylan Davis in connection with the Arcadia Lake shooting investigation. Following the passing of 18-year-old Avianna Smith-Gray, the charge will now… pic.twitter.com/Lh3j2PHwRv — Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) May 6, 2026

Davis reportedly turned himself into police the following day.

🚨Update: The usual suspects strike again:



18-year-old Jaylan Ahmad Davis, aka 3zzy, rolled up masked to a Sunday Funday party, allegedly sprayed the crowd with a Glock and rifle, hit 23 people, killed 18-year-old Avianna Smith-Gray, then turned himself in the next day like it… https://t.co/a3GXxDemfN pic.twitter.com/TM14O3330k — The Last Best Hope of Earth (@TheLastHopeUSA) May 6, 2026

"Edmond detectives have arrested 18-year-old Jaylan Davis for the charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Following the death of Miss Smith-Gray last night, that charge is in the process of being upgraded to felony murder. In response to the shooting that occurred on Sunday, May 3, at Arcadia Lake, members of the Edmond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with members of local partner agencies and our federal partners, have diligently worked without rest to pursue justice for Miss Smith-Gray and others injured in the Edmond community," said Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger.

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Davis is being held on a $1 million bond in the Edmond jail.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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