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Tipsheet

Police Apprehend Suspect in Mass Shooting at Oklahoma Campground

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 07, 2026 7:30 AM
Police Apprehend Suspect in Mass Shooting at Oklahoma Campground
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Late on May 3, an armed suspect opened fire on a party at an Oklahoma campground. Initial reports said ten people were wounded. Later, the total was updated to almost two dozen people were injured, and one woman died. Now, police have apprehended a suspect in connection with that shooting.

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Here's more:

Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a mass shooting that left one woman dead and 22 other people wounded last weekend during a nighttime party beside an Oklahoma lake.

Police in Edmond announced that Jaylan A. Davis was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting, which erupted after an argument broke out amid a large crowd gathered at Arcadia Lake in that Oklahoma City suburb.

Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger said at a news conference that the charge against Davis was in the process of being upgraded to felony murder following the death of an 18-year-old woman from her shooting injuries. Police identified the deceased woman as Avianna Smith-Gray.

Here's Davis' mugshot.

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CRIME GUN VIOLENCE LAW AND ORDER MASS SHOOTING OKLAHOMA

Davis is now facing a felony murder charge in the death of the young woman, identified as Avianna Smith-Gray.

Davis reportedly turned himself into police the following day.

"Edmond detectives have arrested 18-year-old Jaylan Davis for the charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Following the death of Miss Smith-Gray last night, that charge is in the process of being upgraded to felony murder. In response to the shooting that occurred on Sunday, May 3, at Arcadia Lake, members of the Edmond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, along with members of local partner agencies and our federal partners, have diligently worked without rest to pursue justice for Miss Smith-Gray and others injured in the Edmond community," said Edmond Police Chief J.D. Younger.

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Davis is being held on a $1 million bond in the Edmond jail.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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