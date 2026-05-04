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Tipsheet

At Least Ten Shot at Oklahoma Campground; Suspect Still at Large

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 04, 2026 7:30 AM
At Least Ten Shot at Oklahoma Campground; Suspect Still at Large
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

There is a horrific story out of Edmond, Oklahoma, overnight. There was a mass shooting at a campground in the city, and at least ten people were shot. 

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The Edmond Police Department posted about the shooting on X.

"There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Edmond Police Department at (405) 359-4338. We will release more information when it becomes available," they wrote.

NBC News is reporting at least a dozen people were wounded.

Here's more:

At least 12 people were hospitalized after gunfire broke out during a party at a campground in Oklahoma on Sunday night, local officials said.

The shooting at Arcadia Lake in Edmond happened just after 9 p.m., the Edmond Police Department said on X. The extent of the injuries and their exact nature were not immediately clear.

"Edmond Police, along with Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, responded to the scene and located numerous victims. Emergency personnel transported 10 victims to various metro-area hospitals," police said.

Authorities spoke to the press about the shooting.

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CRIME GUN VIOLENCE LAW AND ORDER MASS SHOOTING OKLAHOMA

"We're out here investigating a shooting this evening that occurred at approximately 9 o'clock at Lake Arcadia," said Edmond Police spokesperson Emily Ward. "Edmond Police, along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma City Police responded to find multiple victims. I can confirm that we have transported ten to area metro hospitals in various conditions. I do not have an update on those conditions at this time. However, there will be more victim numbers coming in as some did take their own personal vehicles to the hospital. We are going to be investigating throughout the evening."

As of right now, no suspects are in custody but police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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