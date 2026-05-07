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The LA City Council Just Made Driving in the City More Dangerous

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 07, 2026 10:00 AM
The LA City Council Just Made Driving in the City More Dangerous
AP Photo/The Santa Clarita Valley Signal, Jim Holt?

Los Angeles is known for many things: Hollywood, nice weather, earthquakes, and rampant crime and homelessness. It's also notorious for bad traffic, and now the L.A. City Council is poised to make traffic and crime even worse. They just passed a motion to ban most traffic stops in the city.

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What could possibly go wrong?

Here's more:

Los Angeles City Council just threw its full weight behind a crack down on LAPD’s pretextual stops.

In a unanimous 14-0 vote, lawmakers moved to rein in the traffic stops, a routine tool officers have long used to pull drivers over for minor violations and probe for bigger crimes.

Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who has championed the effort to eliminate the stops since first introducing the motion with former Councilman Mike Bonin in 2020, framed the vote as a moral shift, calling armed responses to minor violations “barbaric” and “wholly uncivilized.”

“This is a big down payment,” he said, signaling more changes ahead. The vote caps six years of City Hall buildup that began in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

The "broken windows" theory of policing has proven effective. Which, of course, is why Democrats hate it. They haven't met a criminal they didn't want to support and turn loose on innocent residents.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY LOS ANGELES WOKE

Much like Lord Farquaad in "Shrek," their attitude is "some of you may die, but it's a sacrifice we're willing to make."

Yes.

That's why local politics is vitally important, and people should pay attention to local races, too. The Left certainly does, which is how they've taken over local governing bodies to ram through their nonsense policies.

Yes.

Because it's "racist."

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Bingo.

Think of the rights of the criminals. That's what the L.A. City Council is doing.

The only way this changes is if concerned people get involved in their communities. Pay attention to local elections. Run for office. Remove the politicians who push these garbage proposals and restore sanity to America from the ground up.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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