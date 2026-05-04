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Tipsheet

Tucker Carlson's New York Times Interview Did Not Go Well

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 04, 2026 8:30 AM
Tucker Carlson's New York Times Interview Did Not Go Well
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host turned podcaster, has been making headlines for taking an interesting political path as of late. Just last month, Carlson said that capitalism is anti-Christian, and in March, he said the DOJ was preparing a case against him for allegedly being a foreign agent.

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Carlson recently sat down with The New York Times for an interview, which raised more than a few eyebrows.

First, he was pressed about his remarks wondering if President Trump is the Antichrist. Carlson denied ever saying it, and when The New York Times rolled the tape, his response was incredible, and not in a good way.

"I don't know where that comes from," Carlson said after the clip, "but I know those words never left my lips because I'm not sure I fully understand what the Antichrist is, if there's just one. I've actually tried to understand it. I may have said some are asking that. I am not weighing in on that because I don't understand it."

We all saw the tape.

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Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS THE NEW YORK TIMES TUCKER CARLSON

Probably accurate.

Exactly this.

My word, indeed.

This is a joke, of course, but it's accurate.

Yes.

The Left does this, too. All the time.

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