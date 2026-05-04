Tucker Carlson's New York Times Interview Did Not Go Well

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host turned podcaster, has been making headlines for taking an interesting political path as of late. Just last month, Carlson said that capitalism is anti-Christian, and in March, he said the DOJ was preparing a case against him for allegedly being a foreign agent.

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Carlson recently sat down with The New York Times for an interview, which raised more than a few eyebrows.

First, he was pressed about his remarks wondering if President Trump is the Antichrist. Carlson denied ever saying it, and when The New York Times rolled the tape, his response was incredible, and not in a good way.

NYT: "You've been talking on your show about whether Trump is the Antichrist"



Tucker Carlson: "I have not said that"



NYT: You said, "Here's a leader mocking the Gods of his ancestors, mocking the God of Gods, and exalting himself above them. Could this be the Antichrist?"



TC:… pic.twitter.com/7YZyngfw7U — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) May 2, 2026

"I don't know where that comes from," Carlson said after the clip, "but I know those words never left my lips because I'm not sure I fully understand what the Antichrist is, if there's just one. I've actually tried to understand it. I may have said some are asking that. I am not weighing in on that because I don't understand it."

We all saw the tape.

As a rule, treat all media personalities like cheap entertainers. When you understand Tucker, Candace, etc are just Kim Kardashian, but instead of showing off shocking nudes to get attention, they say shocking things to get attention, you will find it bothers you less. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) May 2, 2026

Probably accurate.

"It's amazing how much leftist discourse is simply them pretending to not understand things, thus making discourse impossible." — Joan of Argghh! (@ReformedArgghh) May 3, 2026

Exactly this.

My word, indeed.

NYT: So if Trump sues, you’d be liable too?



Tucker: Me? Not unless I was involved in some way.



NYT: Well, the release you signed says you’d be liable too.



Tucker: I don’t agree to that. And I didn’t sign it.



NYT: We have you on camera signing it.



*shows video of him signing* pic.twitter.com/j3cSiabyH1 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 3, 2026

This is a joke, of course, but it's accurate.

They lie. Then, when presented with proof of their lies, they deny reality. https://t.co/mqQFXHiheF — Paramount Tactical - Gary Melton (@paramounttactcl) May 2, 2026

Yes.

Pretty wild watching them just lie about literal video evidence. https://t.co/SIlY1r4F8F — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) May 2, 2026

The Left does this, too. All the time.

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