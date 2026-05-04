Thom Tillis Throws His Support Behind James Comey

At the end of April, the Justice Department issued an arrest warrant for James Comey, this time tied to his "8647" seashell post on Instagram. At the time, Ellis Boyle, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said Comey was being charged with two felonies: Knowingly and willfully made a threat to kill and to inflict bodily harm on the POTUS and knowingly and willfully transmitted interstate and foreign commerce communication that contained a threat to kill President Trump.

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Now Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina is expressing his support for Comey.

🚨 WTF?! Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) just came out in SUPPORT of disgraced former FBI Director James Comey posting "8647" in the DOJ case, a clear call to take Trump out



"I used to work in the restaurant industry...it has its roots in 86'ing the menu or product. I can't find any… pic.twitter.com/iVwVWH6dRc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 3, 2026

In an interview with Jake Tapper, Tapper asked, "Do you think posting '8647' is a crime?"

"No," Tillis replied. "Again, if this prosecution, which is coming from the Eastern District of North Carolina, if this whole case is based on a picture in the sand of a North Carolina beach, it again makes no sense to me. Again, number one, 86 — I used to work in the restaurant industry, and I think 86 actually has its roots ... in 86ing the menu or 86ing the product. I can't find any evidence except some that's come up after the President made the comment about the movies."

Seriously? To '86' something means to end it, and — as we all know — the Left has now tried three times to assassinate President Trump.

Somehow, if a Republican wrote "86 Kimmel" the Left, including Jake Tapper, wouldn't be so magnanimous about the term having it's roots in the restaurant industry. Then again, these are the same people who spent a decade calling President Trump and most Republicans Nazis, only to nominate and support a guy with a literal Nazi tattoo on his chest.

8647 is exactly the kind of stupid little wink that lets cowards pretend they meant nothing while everyone knows the point. And Tillis running cover tells you the uniparty instinct is still alive. They protect the machine first. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) May 3, 2026

Bingo.

Y

North Carolina has to do better. This guy is a massive pile of crap. Thank goodness he’s retiring. — Fed Up (@Noquartergiven7) May 3, 2026

Yes, Thank goodness.

We now have Senate RINOs coming out in support of attempting to assassinate the President, of his OWN PARTY no less.



It's a good thing he got chased out of the Senate race. https://t.co/OQRmXkICuF — ✭ Horizon ✭ (@lllHorizonlll) May 3, 2026

The Senate will be better off.

This guy has never worked in the restaurant business if he doesn't know what it means. He is reading social media posts and trying to bulls*** you! https://t.co/aLDTYg8sBM — Robyn O'Donnell (@RobynDODonnell) May 3, 2026

Or he has, he knows what it means, but being on CNN was the priority.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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