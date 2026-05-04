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Tipsheet

Thom Tillis Throws His Support Behind James Comey

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 04, 2026 9:00 AM
Thom Tillis Throws His Support Behind James Comey
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

At the end of April, the Justice Department issued an arrest warrant for James Comey, this time tied to his "8647" seashell post on Instagram. At the time, Ellis Boyle, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said Comey was being charged with two felonies: Knowingly and willfully made a threat to kill and to inflict bodily harm on the POTUS and knowingly and willfully transmitted interstate and foreign commerce communication that contained a threat to kill President Trump.

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Now Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina is expressing his support for Comey.

In an interview with Jake Tapper, Tapper asked, "Do you think posting '8647' is a crime?"

"No," Tillis replied. "Again, if this prosecution, which is coming from the Eastern District of North Carolina, if this whole case is based on a picture in the sand of a North Carolina beach, it again makes no sense to me. Again, number one, 86 — I used to work in the restaurant industry, and I think 86 actually has its roots ... in 86ing the menu or 86ing the product. I can't find any evidence except some that's come up after the President made the comment about the movies."

Seriously? To '86' something means to end it, and — as we all know — the Left has now tried three times to assassinate President Trump.

Somehow, if a Republican wrote "86 Kimmel" the Left, including Jake Tapper, wouldn't be so magnanimous about the term having it's roots in the restaurant industry. Then again, these are the same people who spent a decade calling President Trump and most Republicans Nazis, only to nominate and support a guy with a literal Nazi tattoo on his chest.

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Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP JAMES COMEY THOM TILLIS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Bingo.

Y

Yes, Thank goodness.

The Senate will be better off.

Or he has, he knows what it means, but being on CNN was the priority.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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He'll Have to Leave the State? Supposedly, the Dirt on Graham Platner Is *THAT* Bad Matt Vespa
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