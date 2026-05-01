Guess Why a Wisconsin Drag Queen Was Arrested

When parents objected to "drag queen story time" at public parks and libraries, there was a reason. That sort of lifestyle is inappropriate for children, and it was clearly an attempt at indoctrination. How do we know that? Because those story hours never happened at nursing homes or prisons for other populations. They were always meant to target children.

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Parents who objected were demonized, including possibly being targeted by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as part of a false flag effort to tie parent protests to neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Something like that happened in Wisconsin, where neo-Nazis showed up at a Moms for Liberty/Gays Against Groomers protest of transgender story hour in a rural park. It's highly likely the SPLC backed the effort so the media could use the images of Nazi flags and masked men to smear those parents.

The Left tells us there's nothing nefarious going on here, and that anyone who objects is a transphobic bigot. But that thing that never happened keeps happening, and a Wisconsin drag queen was just busted on child pornography charges.

BREAKING: Wisconsin drag queen Daniel Lieburn arrested on child p**n charges



The thing that never happens happened again pic.twitter.com/2UwVtuU79I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 1, 2026

Lieburn now joins a long and growing list of such offenders.

New Ngo report: A Green Bay, Wisc. drag queen has been arrested and charged in child s—x abuse case. Daniel Lieburn performed as “Diamond Day" and is now part of a long list of drag queens accused or convicted of child s—x crimes. READ: https://t.co/dubiF0cwoN — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 30, 2026

Here's more:

A Wisconsin drag queen and DJ has been charged with possessing child pornography and multiple drug-related offenses.



Daniel Lieburn, 39, whose drag persona was “Diamond Day,” was charged Wednesday with one count of possession of child pornography and six drug-related counts. He was also known on 95.9 KISS FM as “Dan Brown” and served as the resident DJ and general manager at the queer XS Nightclub.



Lieburn made his initial court appearance the same day, and a judge set a $50,000 cash bond. “Daniel Lieburn, known on air as Dan Brown, is no longer employed at Woodward Community Media,” a spokesperson told local media.



Lieburn also told authorities he had been the general manager of XS Nightclub in Green Bay. The nightclub said he is no longer employed there.



Lieburn was a part-time drag queen who was known for wearing a big blonde wig and sparkling evening gowns.

It's insane and scary.

It’s always the same people. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 1, 2026

Always.

Why do they always want to read to kids and not say, elderly people? I think we all know why. https://t.co/jlhv0jau0w — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 1, 2026

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We all know why.

The list keeps getting longer and longer, doesn't it?

They. Are. All. Deviants.



Why doesn’t everyone see this? https://t.co/t0bb09XtCY — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) May 1, 2026

We do, but the Left doesn't care.

If only there were red flags https://t.co/nbFhgiZ4iU — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) May 1, 2026

If only.

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