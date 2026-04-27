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Did the SPLC Engage in a False Flag Operation in Rural Wisconsin? It Sure Looks Like It.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 27, 2026 11:00 AM
Did the SPLC Engage in a False Flag Operation in Rural Wisconsin? It Sure Looks Like It.
AP Photo/Hektor Pustina

As we learned that the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was engaged in fraud to prop up failing hate groups in America, it looks like the SPLC may have been behind an operation to undermine Moms for Liberty and Gays Against Groomers (GAG) in Watertown, Wisconsin.

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In 2023, Moms For Liberty and GAG teamed up to protest a "transgender story hour" for young children at a local park. Scarlett Johnson, host of the M4L Podcast and a White House New Media Correspondent, said the success of Moms for Liberty and GAG in exposing these events meant the SPLC likely worked to undermine their efforts.

These "transgender story hours" were common in rural Wisconsin, where Johnson says most parents and residents were "very upset" about the events.

"Moms for Liberty and Gays Against Groomers were two non-partisan organizations with the courage to openly fight for the safety & well being of children during these dark times," Johnson wrote.

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Related:

TRANSGENDER WISCONSIN

In June of 2023, the SPLC added Moms for Liberty, Defending Education, and other groups to its "hate map" alongside the KKK (which we now know the SPLC was paying to keep afloat).

That's when neo-Nazis started showing up at the Moms for Liberty/GAG protests.

These neo-Nazis were always masked and told by event coordinators to leave. Those guys would try to get in the background of pictures of Christians peacefully praying and protesters to undermine the cause.

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Unsurprisingly, the police were not helpful. 

The neo-Nazis, who were asked to leave the event, were not bothered by police.

After a few minutes of posing for the cameras, Johnson said, the men in masks scattered.

But the narrative was set. Here's some of the media coverage of the event:

"Despite an armed hate group protesting the Pride in the Park ... one of its key organizers said he's planning on having the event again next year."

See how this works? Pay fake neo-Nazis to show up to undermine legitimate protests of inappropriate events.

One of the young men arrested did not stop fighting.

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Hopefully, the indictments of the SPLC are just the beginning of the end of Leftist-sponsored hate and terrorist groups in the nation.

This has to stop. This is rural Wisconsin, which means the Left will infiltrate your community, too. People who are concerned about the Left's agenda need to realize the SPLC was working to make that opposition seem extreme by paying people to be neo-Nazis and attend these rallies. It's a scam and we can no longer fall for it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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