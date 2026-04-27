Did the SPLC Engage in a False Flag Operation in Rural Wisconsin? It Sure Looks Like It.

As we learned that the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was engaged in fraud to prop up failing hate groups in America, it looks like the SPLC may have been behind an operation to undermine Moms for Liberty and Gays Against Groomers (GAG) in Watertown, Wisconsin.

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In 2023, Moms For Liberty and GAG teamed up to protest a "transgender story hour" for young children at a local park. Scarlett Johnson, host of the M4L Podcast and a White House New Media Correspondent, said the success of Moms for Liberty and GAG in exposing these events meant the SPLC likely worked to undermine their efforts.

🧵SPLC False Flag Operation in Watertown, Wisconsin👇🏽



In the of Summer 2023, @Moms4Liberty-Wisconsin was proud to join forces with @againstgrmrs & @GAG_Wisconsin to protest the debauchery known as “transgender storytime hour” for young kids.



Our organizations got too… pic.twitter.com/KdL5hBxNO7 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

These "transgender story hours" were common in rural Wisconsin, where Johnson says most parents and residents were "very upset" about the events.

Events like these were common throughout rural Wisconsin, and the vast majority of residents and parents were very upset.



At this time very few were speaking out because of fear of retaliation.



Moms for Liberty and Gays Against Groomers were two non-partisan organizations with… pic.twitter.com/vARz7Vamh4 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

"Moms for Liberty and Gays Against Groomers were two non-partisan organizations with the courage to openly fight for the safety & well being of children during these dark times," Johnson wrote.

In June of 2023, the SPLC added Moms for Liberty, Defending Education, and other groups to its "hate map" alongside the KKK (which we now know the SPLC was paying to keep afloat).

Just as we started to become very successful in educating the public about what was really happening at these “pride” events—the s-xual nature and obsession with men dressed as women dancing provocatively—the SPLC designated Moms for Liberty as an anti-government hate group and… pic.twitter.com/ALGCZaC6PU — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

That's when neo-Nazis started showing up at the Moms for Liberty/GAG protests.

So just as the public and mainstream GOP begins to publicly speak out against the far-left LGBTQIA2+ agenda…



Something weird starts happening.



In the middle of peaceful protests against drag queen storytime, a small group of neo-n@zi’s show up. They have a camera crew. The… pic.twitter.com/cgXauvd7N3 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

These neo-Nazis were always masked and told by event coordinators to leave. Those guys would try to get in the background of pictures of Christians peacefully praying and protesters to undermine the cause.

Our people yell at these guys, demand they leave. Tell them they are not wanted. Tell them to take off their masks.



The guys in masks try to get into frames with peaceful protestors, they want to be seen with Christians peacefully praying, with parents, with members of our… pic.twitter.com/mo0irKmyc2 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

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Unsurprisingly, the police were not helpful.

Our people were smart to chase them off and ask the police to get involved, but the police didn't help our side…in this istance they actually arrested two Christians! pic.twitter.com/VF4QWYOn0m — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

The neo-Nazis, who were asked to leave the event, were not bothered by police.

The so-called “n@zis” were untouched, the drag queens dancing for kids continued, but two Christian kids were arrested.



This wasn't that long ago. pic.twitter.com/KUZEsitqjP — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

After a few minutes of posing for the cameras, Johnson said, the men in masks scattered.

After 15-20 minutes of posing for cameras, the guys in masks and waving their flags abruptly left.



All running off in a different direction. pic.twitter.com/CRxwaaKlEb — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

But the narrative was set. Here's some of the media coverage of the event:

And here is just a sample of the news: pic.twitter.com/GTykmmFk8T — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

"Despite an armed hate group protesting the Pride in the Park ... one of its key organizers said he's planning on having the event again next year."

See how this works? Pay fake neo-Nazis to show up to undermine legitimate protests of inappropriate events.

One of the young men arrested did not stop fighting.

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But we didn't stop fighting.



"Drag queens twerking on kids in lingerie is unacceptable and that's something we have to notice as a culture."



-Marcus Schroeder, the young man arrested for reading the Bible at a drag queen event in Watertown, Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/e50S9lrk0Q — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

Hopefully, the indictments of the SPLC are just the beginning of the end of Leftist-sponsored hate and terrorist groups in the nation.

I hope this is just the beginning… pic.twitter.com/YwFVoPa2vB — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) April 26, 2026

This has to stop. This is rural Wisconsin, which means the Left will infiltrate your community, too. People who are concerned about the Left's agenda need to realize the SPLC was working to make that opposition seem extreme by paying people to be neo-Nazis and attend these rallies. It's a scam and we can no longer fall for it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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