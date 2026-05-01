Justice Sotomayor Thinks It's Racist to Prefer Productive, Law-Abiding Migrants

Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two consolidated cases concerning the legal protection of Haitian and Syrian nationals in the country. Justice Alito absolutely hammered the attorney for the Haitians about the implication that ending legal status for Haitians was rooted in racism, but that seemed to be a theme Justice Sotomayor was willing to embrace.

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She said it was racist to prefer immigrants from Scandinavia over Somalians.

"When you're saying we're taking people from these countries, TPS program, which are all non-white, but instead we should be taking people from Norway, Sweden, or Denmark," Justice Sotomayor said. "It seems to me that that's as close to the Arlington example as you can get."

The Arlington example refers to the 1977 case Village of Arlington Heights v. Metropolitan Housing Development Corp. and established a test for proving discriminatory intent.

"All those statements in context refer to problems like crime, poverty, welfare dependence, drug importation," replied D. John Sauer, the U.S. Solicitor General.

"The Arlington example is, 'Yes, I don't want poor people, but not all people from Norway, Sweden, or Denmark are necessarily rich," Justice Sotomayor said, "but they are all virtually white."

But there's some data that backs the administration's claim that has nothing to do with racial animus, but reality.

Over their lifetimes, Scandinavian migrants contribute more than $500,000 to the economy, while immigrants from the Caribbean and Somalia are net negative contributors to the economy.

There's also far less crime, with Scandinavia having 700 per 100,000 residents while Haiti and Somalia have more than 3,000 per 100,000 residents.

Justice Sotomayor: It is racist to prefer more Scandinavian migrants vs more Somalians, Haitians…



Net lifetime contribution to economy:

🟢Scandinavian migrants: +$557,000

🔴Caribbean migrants: -$675,000

🔴Somali migrants: -$1.1 million



Crime per 100k residents:

🟢Scandinavia:… pic.twitter.com/Atro1hbgR7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 29, 2026

The average IQ of Scandinavians is 101, versus 68 for Somalians and 67 for Haitians, and Scandinavians have a literacy rate of 99 percent, while Somalians are at roughly 40 percent and Haitians between 65 and 70 percent.

Is it racist to prefer less crime? pic.twitter.com/se6d8dzr9s — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) April 29, 2026

Apparently, Sotomayor thinks it is.

Okay, I am a racist then. — 🏛Architectolder (@Architectolder) April 30, 2026

Right? That word is meaningless if it includes preferring migrants who contribute to our society instead of being lawless welfare dependents.

It is racists to announce the intention to nominate only a Justice to meet specific Racial and Gender criteria. — NOfPlus (@OfPlus) May 1, 2026

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That, too.

Reminder that Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Brown-Jackson were nominated due to their demographics exclusively. This was celebrated by the Left as a sociocultural victory over America. https://t.co/QCm4UbU8aS — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) April 29, 2026

As we always say, that's (D)ifferent.

This is a great political IQ test. Is it racist to notice this reality, and inform policy with it? https://t.co/IaJhH7OAVB — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) April 29, 2026

It is not, but the Left believes racism is the worst offense one can commit. Even worse than theft, fraud, rape, or homicide.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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