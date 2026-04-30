Salem Media Names Townhall Editor Larry O’Connor As New National Morning Host

Salem Media announced today that Larry O'Connor, Townhall Editor and host of O'Connor & Company, will lead its national morning lineup from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern starting on May 4th.

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O'Connor currently hosts his O'Connor & Company morning show on WMAL in Washington, D.C. That show will continue in its long-standing time slot on WMAL, but will now also serve as Salem's flagship national morning program.

This will bring the program's long-trusted voice and insider perspective to a national audience, airing on more than 140 affiliated stations in the Salem Radio Network with a simulcast on the Salem News Channel.

In a press release announcing the change, Salem Media wrote:

For more than a decade, O’Connor has been at the center of the political conversation in Washington, with a daily radio show and podcast followed by lawmakers, White House staff, media figures, and political insiders. In this expanded role, he will help set the tone for the day’s news across Salem’s platforms, delivering timely analysis, impactful interviews, and sharp commentary to a growing national audience. By aligning O’Connor’s leadership role at Townhall.com with his national radio and television presence—and his growing digital footprint—Salem is further strengthening its integrated, cross-platform content strategy. This move positions O’Connor at the forefront of conservative political discourse while reinforcing Salem Media’s role as a leading destination for news, commentary, and influential voices.

Phil Boyce, Senior Vice President of Content at Salem Media, said of the announcement, "Larry is the go-to media voice for the people shaping policy in our nation's capital. He's built a show insiders rely on and an audience that cares deeply about the direction of the country. We're proud to expand that success across our national lineup, leading the conversation every morning across America."

"We're excited to bring O'Connor & Company to a broader national audience while maintaining the strong foundation and audience connection the show has built in Washington," O'Connor said. "At the same time, we're building the future of media across radio, streaming, and digital platforms with Townhall and the Salem News Channel. Salem's integrated vision aligns perfectly with my work across platforms, including my daily streaming show LARRY, and makes this an incredibly exciting next chapter. I'm also thrilled that my longtime collaborator and executive producer, Heather Hunter, will continue with the program as we expand nationwide."

“I love it when a plan comes together," said Townhall Media Publisher, Jonathan Garthwaite. "From his desk at Townhall, plus radio, TV, and podcast studios, Larry is a unique triple threat of news, influence, and personality."

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"Having worked with Larry for over 10 years, he is one of the most important and impressive voices of the conservative movement, and finally bringing his tremendous morning show national, tied with our work at Townhall Media, will only make that more true as we fight to save America," said Storm Paglia, VP of News & Operations at Townhall Media.