Jasmine Crockett Wants Everyone to Know She's Better Than We Are

For a party that screams about 'No Kings,' the Democrats sure seem to have no problem with declaring themselves our de facto kings or — in the case of Jasmine Crockett — queens. Crockett went on the "Sherri" show yesterday, where she lamented the "disrespect" she's received as a black woman, before going on to tell voters she's our superior.

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Jasmine Crockett: “The level of disrespect that is continuously lobbed against us as black women. I am one of the 535 most powerful people in this country. And for some reason, you think we on the same level, but you gonna disrespect me?" pic.twitter.com/MqywRfH35o — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2026

"I'm a black woman in America, so, I mean. I mean, some people are like, 'Oh, but you're a Congresswoman.' I'm a black woman first," Crockett said. "And so, you know, the level of disrespect that is continuously lobbed against us as black women. You know, for me ... I am one of the 535 most powerful people in this country and for some reason, you think we on the same level, but you gonna disrespect me? Like it's not gonna happen."

Wow.

So much for those public servants, huh?

“They are fearful of my authenticity."pic.twitter.com/xrVEuM0SQs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2026

Yeah, no.

Actually, that’s WHY we disrespect them.



Without US, they are nothing.



She’s so disrespectful and condescending. — Josh Walker (@PoliticalTisms) April 30, 2026

Bingo.

Even "Toy Story 3" understood this.

"Authority should derive from the consent of the governed, not from the threat of force!"

Saying you’re one of the 535 most powerful people in America because you’re in Congress is one of funniest things I’ve ever heard in my life https://t.co/hT6g0oXZl3 — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 30, 2026

It is.

Actually, @JasmineForUS, you’re not “powerful” at all. You’re a public servant. You’re the opposite of powerful. Once upon a time, those who chose to serve understood this.



You are the employee of your constituents, you’re just too ignorant to realize it. https://t.co/xoyil82tzr — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 30, 2026

They forget this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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