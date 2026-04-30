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Tipsheet

Jasmine Crockett Wants Everyone to Know She's Better Than We Are

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 30, 2026 11:00 AM
Jasmine Crockett Wants Everyone to Know She's Better Than We Are
Townhall Media

For a party that screams about 'No Kings,' the Democrats sure seem to have no problem with declaring themselves our de facto kings or — in the case of Jasmine Crockett — queens. Crockett went on the "Sherri" show yesterday, where she lamented the "disrespect" she's received as a black woman, before going on to tell voters she's our superior.

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"I'm a black woman in America, so, I mean. I mean, some people are like, 'Oh, but you're a Congresswoman.' I'm a black woman first," Crockett said. "And so, you know, the level of disrespect that is continuously lobbed against us as black women. You know, for me ... I am one of the 535 most powerful people in this country and for some reason, you think we on the same level, but you gonna disrespect me? Like it's not gonna happen."

Wow.

So much for those public servants, huh?

Yeah, no.

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Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT WOKE

Bingo. 

Even "Toy Story 3" understood this. 

"Authority should derive from the consent of the governed, not from the threat of force!" 

It is.

They forget this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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