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Tipsheet

Switzerland's 'Assisted Suicide' Program Just Euthanized a Healthy Woman, and Here's the Sad Reason Why

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 29, 2026 8:30 AM
Switzerland's 'Assisted Suicide' Program Just Euthanized a Healthy Woman, and Here's the Sad Reason Why
AP Photo/Philipp Jenne

Critics of government-approved "assisted suicide" programs have warned for years that such programs are a slippery slope to wholesale euthanasia at the hands of the state. In Canada, the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program now euthanizes more people per capita than there are gun deaths in America and more people than dogs. Those people include those with eating disorders, depression, and autism, as well as veterans, the poor, and the chronically ill who can't get treatment under Canada's failing socialized medicine system. These people do not have terminal illnesses, which was the selling point of MAiD, remember. They're just inconvenient, and it's cheaper for the state to kill them than provide support services.

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Every single dire prediction made about MAiD has come true, and Canada is poised to offer the service to infants and children, too.

But they're not the outlier here. In Switzerland, a woman who lost her son was euthanized. She was reportedly a perfectly healthy 56-year-old woman who needed counseling and support.

Instead, she was killed.

Here's more:

A physically healthy woman who ended her life in a Swiss assisted suicide clinic last week discovered she could end her life this way after viewing an ITV documentary about a similar case three years previously.

Wendy Duffy, a 56-year-old former care worker from the West Midlands who died at the Pegasos clinic in Switzerland on Friday 24 April, did not have any physical illness but said she was unable to recover from the death of her 23-year-old son.

“That’s when I died too, inside”, Wendy said. “I’m not the same person now as I was. I used to feel things. I’d go to funerals after Marcus died, and I’d feel nothing. It’s why I had to give up work. You can’t be a carer if you don’t care, and I’m sorry, but I don’t. I don’t care about anything any more. I exist. I don’t live”, she added.

Wendy had attempted to take her own life nine months after her son’s death but, after failing, wished to have her life ended at Pegasos, claiming they would do a “neater” job.

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Related:

CANADA HEALTHCARE MENTAL HEALTH VETERANS

Every person experiences loss and tragedy. We have to learn how to cope with those losses, and that often happens with therapy and sometimes even medication. It's perfectly understandable why Duffy felt the way she did. This writer, a mom of three boys, would be a shell if she lost one of her children. But ending her life wasn't the answer.

It all goes back to abortion, sadly. When we say some lives are disposable, that creeps out into all lives.

Systems with socialized medicine don't see citizens as people with needs. They're consumers and numbers on a spreadsheet. It's easier (and cheaper) to euthanize women like Duffy than it is to provide them with care and support. And as Democrats push assisted suicide legislation in America, as well as "Medicare for All," this is our future.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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