While LA's Still Rebuilding, Karen Bass Announces Massive Renovation Project at Griffith Park Pool

Los Angeles was plagued by wildfires not too long ago, and far too few building permits have been issued to help residents who lost everything begin rebuilding. That doesn't seem to phase Mayor Karen Bass, however, as she's moved on from fire recovery to renovating the city's Griffith Park Pool.

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That project will reportedly cost at least $40 million and take three years to complete, and will include a pool house with gender-neutral and inclusive changing rooms. The pool has been closed since 2020 due to leaks and structural issues.

This is the Griffith Park Pool in Los Angeles



LA Mayor Karen Bass is planning to renovate this pool, the cost will be $40 MILLION and the time to complete is 3 years



The renovation will include a pool house with gender-neutral and inclusive changing rooms



Only in California… pic.twitter.com/gqSrakew9F — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 28, 2026

Here's more:

Los Angeles officials announced plans to rebuild the historic Griffith Park Pool for a staggering $40 million — and it will include gender-neutral dressing rooms. The ambitious proposal will deliver a competition pool, a neighboring recreational pool, and a rehabilitated pool house with “inclusive” change rooms, the Los Angeles Times reported. It is slated for completion by mid-2029. However, the eye-popping price tag has raised eyebrows, particularly after a plan outlined in July pegged the cost at $28 million. “Could private industry tell me how much it would ACTUALLY cost to redo this pool, versus how much Karen Bass is wasting on nonsense to do her union friends a favor using our taxpayer money?” Los Angeles mayoral candidate and reality TV star Spencer Pratt asked on X. The Griffith Park Pool was built in 1927 but has been closed since 2020, when it was shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic measures. When the city tried to refill the pool once restrictions were lifted, workers found that it no longer held water.

Incredible. Democrats are so generous with other people's money.

This is how the political money laundering game is played. pic.twitter.com/PWGzbbL0E1 — Benjamin Drake (@BenjaminDrake4) April 28, 2026

Pretty much.

And how soon til it's vandalized or some junkie poops or dies in it. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) April 29, 2026

We give it a month.

Ripping that out, redoing is it $500k… paying all her friends is $39,500,000. — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) April 28, 2026

Bingo.

Government's primary function is patronage. https://t.co/iIfJ95ue7V — Freedmans Journal (@FreedmanJournal) April 28, 2026

This is exactly it.

Biden wanted $300 million and 3yrs to do the reflecting pool (a $2 million job), what it with these people? How much do the contractors rebate back to the politicians? https://t.co/tihjuADxoj — Gary (@OCFuturesTrader) April 28, 2026

That's an excellent question.

But they still haven't put one drop of water into the reservoirs near the Palisades? Just checking. https://t.co/1K2qHhZnI5 — Real Tim Donnelly (@PatriotNotPol) April 28, 2026

Probably not.

Of course, the Democrats always tell us exactly what their priorities are, and those priorities never include the well-being of citizens or fiscal responsibility. Those priorities do include spending as much money as they can, taxing everyone to the hilt, and building "gender-inclusive" changing rooms that are sure to lead to the sexual assaults of innocent women and girls.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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