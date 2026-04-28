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Tipsheet

A UnitedHealthcare Social Media Manager Just Lost Her Job, and Here's Why

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 28, 2026 12:00 PM
A UnitedHealthcare Social Media Manager Just Lost Her Job, and Here's Why
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

This is abhorrent, and quite possibly the most tone-deaf social media commentary we've ever seen. The social media manager for United Healthcare (UHC) went on TikTok to express her sadness that Cole Allen failed to assassinate President Trump over the weekend.

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"I know we're cooked as a country when my first reaction to hearing the news about Trump's [hand gesture] attempt was it was probably fake. Like, immediately I was like, oh, that wasn't real," she said. "Probably fake and the second was, awww they missed?" 

"So happy they missed," she continued, sarcastically. "Yeah, that's sad. That's when you know we're cooked."

Remember, UHC CEO Brian Thompson was killed in an act of political violence not too terribly long ago.

That's an excellent question.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP TIKTOK TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

This. All of this.

And it turns out UHC took her comments seriously. She's reportedly been fired.

"Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values. The person who made comments online about Saturday night’s incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were gathered is no longer employed by the company," the post read.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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