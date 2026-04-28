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Tipsheet

Check Out How the Biden Administration Hid SBA Funding to Planned Parenthood

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 28, 2026 10:30 AM
Check Out How the Biden Administration Hid SBA Funding to Planned Parenthood
AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

It was no secret that the Biden administration was radically pro-abortion. Thanks to Biden, there are next to zero safeguards on mail-order abortion drugs and little oversight on the safety of those medications. The "devout Catholic" also used the FACE Act in collaboration with abortion groups to target pro-lifers and Christians and throw them in prison.

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Now we're learning that the Biden administration also gave COVID-era small business funding to Planned Parenthood through the SBA, and they hid the disbursements by using code words in emails.

Incredible.

Here's more:

Biden administration officials may have broken the law by concealing small business loans to Planned Parenthood, a senator said Monday.

Small Business Administration officials disbursed and forgave loans to Planned Parenthood and its affiliates even after the agency determined that the group is not a small business that would be eligible. Top officials, including Biden SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman, concealed their maneuvering on the topic by substituting the words Planned Parenthood with “Benghazi” in emails, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who chairs the committee that oversees the agency, revealed Monday.

“We now know that after the SBA Biden officials met, planned and strategized (over ‘Benghazi’), keeping the White House involved, approximately $90 million in Planned Parenthood SBA PPP loans and interest on the loans were forgiven by the Biden administration,” she said.

Ernst asked the Department of Justice to investigate the officials under a statute that says anyone who attempts to conceal a federal record can be imprisoned for up to three years, according to a letter first obtained by The Daily Wire.

In the early days of the 2020 pandemic, the first Trump administration’s Small Business Administration sent more than $80 million in COVID loans reserved for small businesses to Planned Parenthood and 38 affiliates after they “self-certified” as eligible.

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Related:

ABORTION COVID-19 JOE BIDEN PRO-LIFE

Senator Joni Ernst said their must be accountability, saying the use of "Benghazi" in emails was meant to hide the funding from Congressional oversight.

"If this was done to evade congressional oversight into their $90 million handout to the nation’s largest abortion provider, there must be accountability!" she wrote on X.

This is true.

None.

They should. The question is, will they?

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Correct. Voters are not nearly mad enough about all of this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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