Oral Arguments Over the Democrats' Redistricting Scheme Are Underway in the Virginia Supreme Court

Here we go. The Virginia State Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments this morning in the Democrats' dishonest redistricting scheme. The questions before the court are simple: did the lawmakers have the constitutional authority to put this on the ballot during a special session, was the wording of the referendum misleading, and can the results of this referendum be legally enforced?

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Voters narrowly passed the referendum, which was immediately blocked by a circuit court judge who called both the process and the ballot language unconstitutional.

A lot is riding on this court decision, as the Loudoun County GOP pointed out:

🚨 VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT – WATCH LIVE TOMORROW @9am



Virginians can follow tomorrow’s oral arguments before the Virginia Supreme Court here:

👉 https://t.co/r8krOgTp9a



This is the legal showdown over Virginia’s dishonest redistricting referendum—the one that would allow the… — Loudoun County Republican Committee (@LoudounGOP) April 27, 2026

"The outcome could reshape Virginia’s congressional map—and potentially shift representation from a closely divided delegation (6 Democrats to 5 Republicans)— one of the most balanced maps in the country to the most gerrymandered maps in the country, giving Democrats 10:1 representation," they wrote. "This isn’t just a legal case—it’s about who represents YOU in Congress for the rest of the decade and beyond. Tune in. Stay informed. This decision will have real consequences for every Virginian."

Those who wish to listen to oral arguments can do so here now.

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who has said the court will overturn the referendum, is also going to hold a press briefing live stream after oral arguments.

LIVESTREAM PRESS BRIEFING: Tune In Here @ETI_now at 10:30 AM, Monday, April 27, 2026: @KenCuccinelli goes live following Virginia Supreme Court redistricting arguments—what happened and what comes next.



ETI: Former AG Cuccinelli on Virginia Supreme Court Redistricting Oral… — Election Transparency Initiative (@ETI_now) April 27, 2026

The Democrats painted the referendum as a matter of fairness and resisting Trump. In reality, it strips millions of Virginia voters of representative government, and it was done with unclear language and in contradiction to Virginia state law.

Here's hoping the Virginia Supreme Court gets it right.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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