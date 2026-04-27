Oral Arguments Over the Democrats' Redistricting Scheme Are Underway in the Virginia Supreme Court

VIP
Shocker: Another Leftists Tried to Kill Republicans This Weekend
Shocker: Another Leftists Tried to Kill Republicans This Weekend
Barack Obama Did Not Just Say That About the WHCA Shooting
Barack Obama Did Not Just Say That About the WHCA Shooting
Hakeem Jeffries Says Impeaching Trump Won't Be Top Priority if Dems Retake House
Hakeem Jeffries Says Impeaching Trump Won't Be Top Priority if Dems Retake House
Did the SPLC Engage in a False Flag Operation in Rural Wisconsin? It Sure Looks Like It.
Did the SPLC Engage in a False Flag Operation in Rural Wisconsin? It...
VIP
Farewell, Fiducia Supplicans
Farewell, Fiducia Supplicans
Progressive WI Brewery Used SPLC's 'Hate List' to Target Moms for Liberty, School Board Races
Progressive WI Brewery Used SPLC's 'Hate List' to Target Moms for Liberty, School...
It Turns Out the Suspect Who Killed a Chicago Cop This Weekend Had a Lengthy Criminal Record
It Turns Out the Suspect Who Killed a Chicago Cop This Weekend Had...
Hakeem Jeffries Really Had the Nerve to Say This After Yet Another Leftist Tried to Assassinate Trump
Hakeem Jeffries Really Had the Nerve to Say This After Yet Another Leftist...
Here's How Democrat Policies Drove Asheville, NC Into the Ground
Here's How Democrat Policies Drove Asheville, NC Into the Ground
California's Billionaire Tax Is a Giant Bait-and-Switch
California's Billionaire Tax Is a Giant Bait-and-Switch
Billionaire Targeted by Mamdani Fights Back Against New York's Tax the Rich Scheme
Billionaire Targeted by Mamdani Fights Back Against New York's Tax the Rich Scheme
Trump Says Iran's Oil Wells Are Running Out of Time
Trump Says Iran's Oil Wells Are Running Out of Time
Here's the Latest on Negotiations With Iran: The Regime Just Took Nuclear Negotiations off the Table
Here's the Latest on Negotiations With Iran: The Regime Just Took Nuclear Negotiations...
The Delusional Marxist Tactic of Projection
The Delusional Marxist Tactic of Projection
Tipsheet

Oral Arguments Over the Democrats' Redistricting Scheme Are Underway in the Virginia Supreme Court

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 27, 2026 9:40 AM
Oral Arguments Over the Democrats' Redistricting Scheme Are Underway in the Virginia Supreme Court
Townhall Media

Here we go. The Virginia State Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments this morning in the Democrats' dishonest redistricting scheme. The questions before the court are simple: did the lawmakers have the constitutional authority to put this on the ballot during a special session, was the wording of the referendum misleading, and can the results of this referendum be legally enforced?

Advertisement

Voters narrowly passed the referendum, which was immediately blocked by a circuit court judge who called both the process and the ballot language unconstitutional.

A lot is riding on this court decision, as the Loudoun County GOP pointed out:

"The outcome could reshape Virginia’s congressional map—and potentially shift representation from a closely divided delegation (6 Democrats to 5 Republicans)— one of the most balanced maps in the country to the most gerrymandered maps in the country, giving Democrats 10:1 representation," they wrote. "This isn’t just a legal case—it’s about who represents YOU in Congress for the rest of the decade and beyond. Tune in. Stay informed. This decision will have real consequences for every Virginian."

Those who wish to listen to oral arguments can do so here now.

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who has said the court will overturn the referendum, is also going to hold a press briefing live stream after oral arguments.

Recommended

Here's How Democrat Policies Drove Asheville, NC Into the Ground Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

The Democrats painted the referendum as a matter of fairness and resisting Trump. In reality, it strips millions of Virginia voters of representative government, and it was done with unclear language and in contradiction to Virginia state law.

Here's hoping the Virginia Supreme Court gets it right.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Democrat Policies Drove Asheville, NC Into the Ground Amy Curtis
Hakeem Jeffries Really Had the Nerve to Say This After Yet Another Leftist Tried to Assassinate Trump Amy Curtis
Barack Obama Did Not Just Say That About the WHCA Shooting Matt Vespa
Billionaire Targeted by Mamdani Fights Back Against New York's Tax the Rich Scheme Amy Curtis
Republicans Better Have Georgia on Their Mind Kurt Schlichter
California's Billionaire Tax Is a Giant Bait-and-Switch Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's How Democrat Policies Drove Asheville, NC Into the Ground Amy Curtis
Advertisement